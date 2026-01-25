Though Kansas basketball star Darryn Peterson didn't play against Kansas State on Saturday, the No. 19 Jayhawks came out with an 86-62 win on Saturday, but all eyes are set on the next matchup against BYU standout AJ Dybantsa. While the Kansas basketball freshman guard is dealing with an ankle injury, head coach Bill Self gives some insight into whether Peterson will be able to play in the highly anticipated matchup.

Though the college basketball world wants to see two of the best players in the country play on the same floor, there is still a chance it might not happen. However, Self would share some confidence that Peterson will play, though mentioning he is “not a doctor,” but says the hype around the matchup is huge.

“I think they'll play,” Self said, according to 247 Sports. “I don't know for a fact, I'm not a doctor, but I think he'll play. That game will obviously mean a lot to a lot of people. They're terrific, and GameDay will make it extra hype. So I don't see any reason that he couldn't play. If he played today, he would have been ineffective, because I think he couldn't have pushed off today.”

Kansas basketball's Bill Self on Darryn Peterson and his injury

As the Kansas basketball team envisions a championship with Peterson, the program also needs him at his best and healthiest, as so far this season, he's averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. Before the win over Kansas State, Self would speak about Peterson's recovery, as he last played last Tuesday against Colorado.

“He’s getting treatment, and he’s got a pretty severe ankle sprain, but fortunately that’s all it is, is a sprain,” Self said last Thursday, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Peterson will be good to go as he looks to lead the Jayhawks in a huge matchup against the No. 13 BYU Cougars on Saturday night, giving the star a good amount of time to recover.