Only a handful of NBA legends like Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, and Shaq have won gold at the Oscars like Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr produced the documentary short All the Empty, which won Best Documentary Short Film at the 2026 Oscars. Only a few other NBA icons have an Academy Award in their trophy case.

However, Kerr was unable to be at the ceremony to accept the award and take part in the festivities. He was busy coaching the Warriors, who lost to the New York Knicks on Sunday night despite having an early lead.

The Warriors found themselves up by 14 points against the Knicks on Mar. 15. This was despite not having Curry, who is still dealing with a knee injury.

They were led by Brandin Podziemski, who scored 25 points in the loss. Quinten Post and Gui Santos also scored over 20 points each.

What NBA legends Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, and Shaq won Oscars for

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As noted, Kerr just won an Oscar for producing All the Empty Rooms. One of his players, Curry, executive-produced The Queen of Basketball alongside Shaq. That won Best Documentary Short at the 2022 Oscars.

In 2017, Bryant narrated and wrote Dear Basketball, a five-minute short film based on the letter he wrote to The Players' Tribune in November 2015 to announce his basketball retirement. Dear Basketball won Best Animated Short Film at the Oscars in 2018.

And that's it. The list of current and past NBA stars to win an Oscar is extremely small. All the Empty Rooms was directed by Joshua Seftel, and it follows Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp on their journey around the United States to memorialize the bedrooms of children killed in school shootings.

All the Empty Rooms premiered at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival in August 2025. Netflix subsequently released it on Dec. 1, 2025.