Golden State Warriors' forward Jonathan Kuminga sustained a knee injury in the second quarter of Thursday's 123-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. While the team still waits for the MRI results, it appears his official status for Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves has already been declared.

Reports indicate that Kuminga, who is 23 years old, is officially out for the Warriors' road game against the Timberwolves, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. Golden State is ruling it as left knee soreness for now.

“Jonathan Kuminga is listed as OUT for tomorrow night's Warriors-Timberwolves game with left knee soreness. Still no word yet on his MRI results.”

Injuries have been the story for the fifth-year pro so far this season. He's only played in 20 out of the 46 games the Warriors have played. It's unfortunate, as Kuminga has been reliable when healthy. So far this season, he is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the three-point line.

Rumors speculate that Jonathan Kuminga could be dealt at the trade deadline. One Insider hinted as such while discussing Kuminga's relationship with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. The trade deadline is February 5. So, there is still some time for the front office to decide what to do with the roster. But due to Jimmy Butler's injury and Golden State trying to compete, many speculate a move could be made.

The Warriors are scheduled to tip off against the Timberwolves at 5:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. Gu Santos and Al Horford could see extended playing time. Draymond Green may also move to the power forward position, with Horford stepping in at center.