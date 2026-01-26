While the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has become a major source of information for NBA fans, it’s no secret that the platform has also become a major source of misinformation as well. In the age of content creators and aggregators trying to pass themselves off as journalists, X has become a breeding ground for them. And NBA agent Rich Paul believes the league should have addressed it when billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter.

During a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Game Over,’ alongside sports media personality Max Kellerman, Rich Paul suggested the NBA should have created their own platform for legitimate media sources as soon as Elon Musk purchased Twitter. Musk has allowed users to purchase verified blue checks, blurring the line between what’s legitimate and not.

“At that very moment, the league should have been able to carve out something different for platforms and journalists and say, ‘okay, he’s doing that, but this is an NBA verified reporter,’” Paul said. “That doesn’t mean that, that account has to say everything to your liking. It just can’t be so outlandish to where there’s no truth to it at all, or there’s no substance to it at all. Because there’s some fantasy basketball situations that you have to play, hypotheticals.”

Paul has been in the media waves as of late pertaining to his podcast, when he recently suggested the Los Angeles Lakers should trade Austin Reaves. Reaves is in the midst of a breakout season, albeit currently sidelined.

Aside from being a source of information, X has also become a platform were fans have been able to directly interact with NBA players, although that’s also raised questions about fan behavior and blurring the line between trash talk and being flat-out disrespectful.