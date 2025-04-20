Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, and Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo were all named MVP finalists by the NBA. After the association’s highly anticipated MVP race between Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander and Nuggets’ Jokic, the two are officially finalists for Most Valuable Player, with Antetokounmpo in the hunt.

The NBA’s announcement was made after Sunday’s first two playoff games, starting with the Thunder hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Paycom Center, and the Boston Celtics hosting the Orlando Magic at TD Garden, per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

“Finalists for the 2024-25 NBA MVP Award: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), Nikola Jokic (DEN), Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL),” Siegel reported.

Antetokounmpo finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks for the Bucks. Jokic averaged a triple-double (29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists) while leading the NBA in rebounding, and Gilgeous-Alexander (32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks) led the league in scoring.

Gilgeous-Alexander also led his Thunder team to the best record in the NBA (68-14). Jokic led his Nuggets to home-court advantage through the opening rounds of the postseason, leading them to 50-32, the fourth-best record in the Western Conference. Antetokounmpo kept the Bucks afloat in the Eastern Conference’s playoff picture as the fifth-best (48-34) heading into the postseason.

Still, Jokic’s unprecedented 61-point triple-double (10 rebounds, 10 assists) against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 1 remains fresh in NBA fans’ minds as the tight race came to a close in the final week of the regular season. The winner will be announced during the playoffs.

James Harden says NBA players are rooting for SGA for MVP

Clippers veteran James Harden delivered his MVP take on Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While Harden would love to see Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic win, he says most NBA players are rooting for Gilgeous-Alexander.

Harden spoke on behalf of NBA players via Fox Sports One’s Rachel Nichols, per Sports Illustrated.

“I talked to James Harden for a little bit this morning before the Clippers left for Denver, and I said, who’s the best player? And he said… ‘no question, Jokic is the best player,’” Nichols said. “But even he said, all the players want to see Shai win MVP because of the season he had and the winning.”

James Harden told Rachel Nichols that the NBA players want Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win MVP 👀 "All the players, we want to see Shai win MVP because of the season he had and the winning… But of course Jokic is the best player." (via @SInow)pic.twitter.com/wHFfjU7lFL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 18, 2025

For most NBA fans and writers, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder’s 68 wins are a key catalyst for SGA receiving their votes, despite arguably the most productive campaign of Jokic’s entire career with the Nuggets. This says a lot when critiquing a three-time MVP winner.