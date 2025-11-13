Throughout his career, Shaquille O'Neal was a generation-defining player. He was one of the most dominant players of all time and one of the most beloved. Nevertheless, Shaq had one major Achilles' heel: free throws.

Something he himself has acknowledged before. Recently, Shaq explained his belief that it was God's doing for him to struggle at the free-throw line alongside actor Anthony Anderson, per The Big Podcast With Shaq.

“It was God’s way of keeping me humble,” Shaq said.

“It was God’s way of keeping me humble.” Shaq talks about his free throw woes 😅 (via @bigpodwithshaq) pic.twitter.com/4GcGEBsfyK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Over the course of his career, Shaq obtained a 52.7% free-throw shooting percentage. As a result, opponents would intentionally foul him to force him to the line. In the process, it would famously be referred to as “Hack-a-Shaq”.

Meanwhile, Shaq made 5,935 free throws and shot 50.4% from the foul line in the playoffs. Nevertheless, he did have one of the most decorated careers in NBA history.

O'Neal won four NBA Championships (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006), three with the Lakers and one with the Heat. Plus, Shaq was the NBA MVP in 2000 and was a three-time Finals MVP in 2000, 2001, and 2002. In addition, he was a 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-Star Game MVP.

Article Continues Below

Not to mention that Shaq transcended the game as a pop culture icon and marketing genius.

The times when Shaq did well at the free-throw line

It was during the height of his career when Shaq actually had a few instances of greatness at the charity stripe. During the 2000 NBA Western Conference Finals, he was 9-for-9 at the foul line in Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

A series in which the Lakers won in seven games en route to the title. During the Finals against the Pacers, Shaq attempted a record 39 free throw attempts and made 19 of them in Game 2.

Two years later, he shot a career high 62.2% from the foul line during the 2002-03 season.