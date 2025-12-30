The Chicago White Sox made one of the biggest surprises of the offseason when they signed slugger Munetaka Murakami to a two-year contract. Now, the White Sox are trying to make another free agency splash.

Chicago has emerged as a contender for right-hander Tatsuya Imai, according to Yahoo Japan. While the White Sox will have plenty of competition, they're making an earnest attempt to acquire another Japanese star.

“With the negotiation deadline fast approaching, the ‘Imai race’ has become chaotic. Since the official application, the focus has been on well-funded powerhouses like the Yankees, Phillies, Mets, and Cubs, all of which consistently aim for the postseason,” the report read. “Meanwhile, according to multiple sources, it has become clear that the White Sox, seeking to revive their legacy as a veteran team, are among the leading contenders.”

Article Continues Below

The White Sox reportedly view Imai as an ‘ace' pitcher. However, they're looking to do a shorter-term deal with him. No matter what the final numbers end up being, Chicago is now one of the pitcher's top landing spots.

Imai is coming to MLB after spending eight years in NPB, appearing in 187 games. The righty pitched to a 3.15 ERA and a 907/468 K/BB ratio. He was named an NPB All-Star three times during his career.

One of the best pitchers remaining is free agency, it'd be a bit of a shock to see the White Sox sign Imai. However, they have taken a completely different approach this offseason. Their signing of Murakami could be a sign to Imai about how serious the organization plans on operating.