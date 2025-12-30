We've got the Miami vs. Ohio State Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Results according to College Football 26. The College Football playoffs enter the Quarterfinals, and the final eight teams will fight to make it to the National Championship. The Buckeyes earned a bye while the Hurricanes beat Texas A&M 10-3. However, only one team can advance to the Fiesta Bowl

According to College Football 26, Ohio State will defeat Miami 28-25 and advance to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #8 OSU 7 3 7 8 25 #5 TEX 7 14 7 0 28

The Buckeyes dominated in the first half, and extended their lead even more in the third quarter to take a 28-10 lead. However, they nearly allowed the Hurricanes to make an epic comeback in the end. Fortunately for them, their defense came through in the final minutes.

Julian Sayin wasn't too accurate (14/24), but he did earn 256 yards on the day, including a big, 74-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Smith in the second quarter. He also found Will Kacmarek in the third quarter on another big, 43-yard play.

But that ended up being the last score for the Buckeyes' offense. In fact, Sayin almost cost his team with a costly pick-six in the third quarter. Wesley Bissainthe returned the interception 56 yards, making it 28-17.

Carson Beck struggled in this game, throwing three interceptions while scoring no touchdowns. The Defense/Special teams ended up scoring more points today than the offense did, which was the only thing keeping them in the game. Of course, Ohio State does boast a great defense, but Beck needed to play better here.

Despite scoring 15 unanswered points to make it a three-point game, Miami failed to score again in the final 13 minutes. After their last touchdown, they got the ball back quickly, but punted it back right away. After the Buckeyes shaved another three minutes off the clock, Miami got the ball once again.

The Hurricanes drove all the way to the 32, only for Beck to throw his third interception with 1:58 remaining. Needing only a field goal to tie it, Miami instead loses out on a chance to take the game to overtime.

Julian Sayin's clutch QB draw on 3rd & 6 ended the game. The Buckeyes kneeled the ball to end the game.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

(OSU) – Brandon Inniss 8 Yd pass from Julian Sayin (Jayden Fielding kick), 10:39 (OSU 7-0)

(MIA) – Keelan Marion, returned kickoff 100 Yds (Bert Auburn Kick), 10:29 (Tied 7-7)

Second Quarter:

(OSU) – Jeremiah Smith 74 Yd pass from Julian Sayin (Fielding kick), 13:33 (OSU 14-7)

(MIA) – Bert Auburn, 40 Yd FG, 2:31 (OSU 14-10)

(OSU) – James Peoples, 81 Yd run (Fielding Kick), 1:50 (OSU 21-10)

Third Quarter:

(OSU) – Will Kacmarek 43 Yd pass from Julian Sayin (Fielding kick), 10:24 (OSU 28-10)

(MIA) – Wesley Bissainthe, returned interception 56 Yds (Auburn kick), 2:06 (OSU 28-17)

Fourth Quarter:

(MIA) Mark Fletcher Jr. 11 Yd run (2-point conversion), 13:02 (28-25)

Overall, that wraps up our Miami vs. Ohio State Results according to College Football 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

