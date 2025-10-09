The long-running and beloved basketball studio show “Inside the NBA” is officially making its debut on ESPN this season. It marks a new era for the Emmy Award-winning program that has defined basketball coverage for more than three decades. Inside the NBA will serve as ESPN and ABC’s pregame, halftime, and postgame program for marquee NBA events. That means the regular season, the playoffs, and the Finals.

Ernie Johnson will remain as host alongside Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith, maintaining the chemistry that made Inside the NBA one of the most celebrated sports programs ever. ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus said the network is committed to preserving the show’s signature format and energy.

“Fans should expect the same great show they’re accustomed to watching as it becomes an essential part of the highest-profile events in the NBA, including the NBA Finals,” Magnus said.

A new chapter for Inside the NBA

The show will make its ESPN debut with two nights of season-opening coverage beginning October 22, leading into ESPN’s doubleheaders. Pregame coverage will begin an hour before tipoff. Meanwhile, postgame shows will follow immediately after. On ABC, the pregame format will run for 30 minutes before tipoff. Postgame coverage will continue on the ESPN App.

While this season’s schedule includes 20 appearances across 25 weeks, most of the show’s run will ramp up later in the season. It aligns with the network’s marquee broadcasts, such as NBA Saturday Primetime and NBA Sunday Showcase. It will also anchor coverage for the NBA on Christmas Day and every ESPN or ABC playoff broadcast, including the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals.

Barkley said concerns about airtime have been resolved. He adds that ESPN assured the crew they would not be rushed off the air for SportsCenter. That assurance should allow Inside the NBA to retain its trademark free-flowing discussions and unfiltered humor, hallmarks that helped define how fans experience the league.

For the NBA’s most iconic studio show, this move represents both a continuation and a rebirth. It's a bridge between eras that keeps its voice at the heart of the game.