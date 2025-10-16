The Houston Rockets will not be able to pursue veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie following his release from the Charlotte Hornets, due to hard-cap restrictions triggered earlier this offseason.

Dinwiddie, an 11-year NBA veteran, was waived by Charlotte on Thursday just days before the 2025–26 regular season tips off. Despite losing starting point guard Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL suffered during an offseason workout, the Rockets are unable to sign Dinwiddie or any veteran on a minimum deal at this time.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Houston is approximately $1.2 million below the first apron hard-cap, which is set at $195,945,000. Signing Dinwiddie would push the team’s payroll over that mark, which is prohibited under the league’s collective bargaining agreement for hard-capped teams.

Siegel wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Houston must navigate VanVleet’s absence using internal depth and two-way contracts.

“The only way Houston can navigate FVV's injury, for the time being, is with the players on their roster and two-way contracts,” he wrote. “JD Davison and Kevon Harris are both guards who will see some time this year at certain points. 10-day deals will come down the line, if needed.”

The Rockets are currently carrying $194,689,411 in total salary, leaving no room for even a veteran minimum contract. The cap situation stems from Houston’s offseason acquisition of Kevin Durant in a sign-and-trade with the Phoenix Suns, which triggered the hard cap at the first apron.

Dinwiddie, 32, averaged 11 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds across 79 games last season with the Dallas Mavericks. He briefly joined the Hornets this summer and appeared in two preseason games before being waived.

The Rockets had also been linked to former MVP Russell Westbrook, who remained unsigned for most of the offseason before reaching an agreement with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Westbrook, 36, averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals last season with the Denver Nuggets while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from three across 75 games.

Houston had been rumored as a potential landing spot for Westbrook before VanVleet’s injury, but the team’s hard-cap limitation made a reunion with Kevin Durant impossible. Durant joined the Rockets in July as part of a seven-team blockbuster deal with Phoenix.

With limited financial flexibility, Houston will rely on its internal options, including Aaron Holiday and Jalen Green, to absorb ball-handling duties. Two-way guards JD Davison and Kevon Harris could also see increased roles early in the season.

The Rockets will open their 2025–26 campaign next Tuesday on the road against the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Peacock.