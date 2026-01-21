The shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder will conclude its four-game road trip Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, with both teams facing extended injury reports. Coming off a blowout win on Martin Luther King Day with only 10 active Thunder players in Monday's win against the Cleveland Cavs, coach Mark Daigneault will try to pull it off again.

Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams, both of whom exited the Thunder's win against the Cavs with respective injuries, join Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein in the injury report. Caruso is ruled out with a right adductor strain, while Jaylin is listed as questionable with a left glut contusion. Jalen and Hartenstein remain out for the Thunder in the injury report.

Myles Turner is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain on the Bucks injury report. Kevin Porter Jr. is also considered questionable with a oblique muscle strain, and Taurean Prince is ruled out due to a neck injury.

Mark Daigneault wins with only 10 Thunder players

Article Continues Below

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams exit the Thunder's win against the Cavs early before the defending champions pulled off the win with only 10 active players. After the game, Daigneault commended the Thunder for its consistent approach despite how thin the bench was.

“The thing that I love about this team is we have a group of guys that see those types of setbacks as a challenge,” Daigneault said. “And that became our challenge tonight with only Chet in the frontcourt. So, we played small [for] a lot of minutes. Kenrich did a great job, but the whole team did a great job. Even with Allen out there, we went small a lot in the first half, and the guys really scrapped and fought.

“Then, I thought, huge minutes out of Wiggins, Isaiah Joe; those guys were huge tonight. Not only with the shot making and the offense, but the way the moved the ball, and the way that they defended, and stuck their nose in the fight. It was a great overall team win,” Daigneault concluded.

The Thunder enter its Bucks matchup 2-1 on its four-game road trip.