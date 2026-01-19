As the Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a potential preview of the 2026 NBA Finals, disaster struck when Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso both exited the game after less than 10 minutes of action each.

With NBA fans openly wondering the statuses of the two key contributors to Mark Daigneault's squad, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel broke the bad news, noting on social media that Caruso and Williams would be out of action with groin soreness and a lower back contusion, respectively.

“The Thunder say Alex Caruso (right groin soreness) and Jaylin Williams (low back contusion) will not return to today's game against Cleveland, ” Siegel wrote.

With Jalen Williams already out of action for the game with a hamstring injury, the Thunder gave the other J. Williams his fourth start of the season, only for the fourth-year big man to exit the game after just eight minutes of action. Caruso, too, was largely expected to take on a bigger role with Williams out as the team's premier two-way guard off the bench, only for his night to end after only seven minutes with just one point on the board for his trouble.

Fortunately for the Thunder, even shorthanded, the team had little trouble taking on the Cavs early on, with the team outscoring Cleveland in each of the first two quarters of the game for a combined score of 66-51. After ending a five-game winning streak with a surprising loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, the Cavs are in good shape to get back in the winning column against a potential NBA Finals team.