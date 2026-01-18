As the trade deadline approaches in less than a month, the rumors have been flying from left to right. There are two teams that seem to be in those rumors more often than not, and it's the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings. The Bucks are looking to add some scoring help alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they've been looking around to see if there is someone who can fit the bill.

As for the Kings, they're looking to shed some salary while also staying competitive, and there are some players on the team who also fit that bill. The Bucks and Kings can both help each other, which is why the latest rumor news makes sense, involving Bobby Portis, Keon Ellis, and Malik Monk, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Portis and another unidentified minimum-salary player have also come up in talks with the Sacramento Kings in exploratory conversations involving Keon Ellis and Malik Monk, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Milwaukee has eyed scoring help, which Monk could theoretically provide, and Ellis has been on their radar as well.

“Monk is owed $20.19 million next season and has a $21.58 million player option for the 2027-28 season. Ellis will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but if he’s acquired via trade before the deadline, his Bird Rights would transfer to the team acquiring him. Portis, conversely, is cheaper at $14.52 million next season and has a $15.60 million player option for the 2027-28 season.”

It could be a nice move for both teams, but it's uncertain if Monk would fix all the scoring problems that the Bucks need. Ellis is a solid 3-and-D player, but he wouldn't be that much of an upgrade over what the Bucks already have. Portis could be good frontcourt depth for the Kings, and with them finding a rhythm over the past few games, they could use some more help to bolster their roster.

Both teams are sitting outside of the Play-In in their respective conferences, and it looks like they're trying to do whatever they can to climb the standings.