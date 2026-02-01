The Dallas Mavericks have been at the center of the NBA trade discussions since early December, particularly during their challenging 9-16 start. While some high-profile rumors did not ultimately materialize, the focus has remained on D'Angelo Russell as a potential trade piece.

Russell has become an expendable asset in the backcourt for the team, and moving him would allow Dallas to manage their luxury tax and acquire future assets while they decide between a rebuild or a late postseason push.

While the league focuses on the ongoing situation with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are investigating smaller moves to improve their roster.

According to a report from HoopsHype, the front office has discussed trading several veteran minimum players to acquire higher-paid contributors who fit within their luxury tax constraints.

These upgrades are intended to target players with potential upside or to help other teams shed salary in exchange for draft capital. Within this strategy, Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell have emerged on Milwaukee’s radar, contingent on other active negotiations the Bucks are currently handling.

Thomas is a proven scorer who averaged 22.9 points over 91 games in previous seasons, making him a valuable option for a Bucks offense that ranks as the fourth-worst in the league for points per game. However, his no-trade clause means he would need to personally approve any deal.

Regarding Russell, he is averaging 10.2 points and four assists. If Milwaukee moves for him, they would likely seek second-round picks from Dallas while offering the Mavericks financial relief from his nearly $6 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Speculation regarding Thomas is fueled by his status in Brooklyn, where the Nets hold a 13-34 record. He remains on a minutes restriction following several hamstring injuries, with head coach Jordi Fernandez emphasizing a cautious approach.

These potential acquisitions reflect Milwaukee's desire to find offensive stability without compromising its long-term cap.

The success of these secondary deals will depend on the approval of the players involved and the shifting financial priorities of the Mavericks and Nets as the trade season reaches its conclusion.