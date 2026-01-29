The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are well underway, and the New York Knicks could figure to play a big part in them.

Although the rumors surrounding a potential Antetokounmpo trade to the Knicks have swirled — with varying strengths — for a few years, the chatter increased significantly over the offseason. And now that Antetokounmpo, according to reports, is open to being dealt before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, New York will likely be among the most aggressive suitors.

However, putting together an attractive package to send to Milwaukee, which will almost assuredly be committing to a complete rebuild in the wake of an Antetokounmpo trade, could prove to be tricky for the Knicks. That is because not only will it take a lot to ensure the Bucks agree to send Antetokounmpo to New York, but the Knicks, as a result of previous deals, also have only three of their own unprotected first-round draft picks over the next seven years. Additionally, trading many of them will be complicated because of the Stepien Rule, which forbids teams from trading their future first-round picks in consecutive years.

NBA insider Tim Bontemps believes, however, that Karl-Anthony Towns and, in particular, OG Anunoby could help New York fix their draft asset issues.

“OG Anunoby, just auctioned off, could get you an absolute metric ton of stuff because, while OG Anunoby is not Giannis, what he is is the absolute perfect finishing piece for a title team. And there are title teams with a whole lot of stuff that OG Anunoby would be a perfect fit on,” Bontemps said on the ‘Hoop Collective'. “It would be a very complicated deal to pull off, and it would require a lot of jiu-jitsu to get there, but the Knicks not having picks, I think the Knicks could turn their stuff into a lot of stuff.”

Anunoby, 28, is in his fourth season with the Knicks, who acquired him from the Toronto Raptors in 2023. Regarded as one of the best perimeter wing defenders in the league, Anunoby has also proven to be a reliable 3-point shooter, increasing his value to New York and around the NBA.

To accommodate Antetokounmpo's $54.1 million salary and comply with the second-apron trade restrictions, though, the Knicks would need to shed some salary — and Anunoby, as well as Towns, make the most sense in that regard. Towns and Anunoby are making $53.1 and $39.6 million this year, respectively, and are the highest-paid players on the team. They are also each under the contract for a few years after this one; Towns has a $61 million player option in 2027, while Anunoby has a $48.3 million option in 2028.

The Knicks are currently tied with the Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. New York has won its last four games after losing the previous four.

Tomorrow night, the Knicks host the Portland Trail Blazers. They have four games before the deadline and are in the midst of a stretch of their schedule in which they play 10 games in 16 days.