It would be unfair to deem the New York Knicks' pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo as “back on,” because of the implication that it had ever stopped. The Milwaukee Bucks are finally ready to listen to offers on their superstar. Nothing is certain through Wednesday regarding a destination or timetable, but one thing is clear with regard to the Knicks. If Antetokounmpo is truly available ahead of the February 5 trade deadline, they need to be all in.

It isn't often that an NBA team finds out exactly how well things have to be going for their governor to appear on local radio and state that they “absolutely” have to make the NBA Finals. The Knicks made that discovery on January 5, when James Dolan did just that on WFAN's The Carton Show during a discussion concerning expectations for head coach Mike Brown and his group.

The confidence from Dolan was symbolic of a new era of Knicks basketball. Leon Rose's front office transformed them from perennial laughingstock to one of the league's better teams in five years without tanking. Despite an Eastern Conference Finals berth and NBA Cup championship, the ultimate goal is an NBA championship. Dolan acknowledged this, too.

“We are going to raise the banner. We’re going to raise the NBA championship banner. That’s the banner we want to raise. We want an NBA championship, we don’t want some consolation prize,” Dolan told WFAN hosts Craig Carton and Chris McMonigle.

That's a lofty goal. It's one the team might be equipped to accomplish. Acquiring the 2021 Finals MVP to help them do it is a move worth making, regardless of the cost.

Knicks' NBA championship expectations leave little room for error

Following the team's successful NBA Cup run in December, Madison Square Garden was abuzz with dreams of that very NBA Finals trip. The Knicks' 7-11 record over their next 18 games, however, flipped that excitement to anxiety. The team went on to rip off four-straight victories, including Wednesday's win against the Toronto Raptors.

The rhythm the team has been building culminated in a third-quarter defensive masterclass and stunning postgame admission from Mikal Bridges. The wing cited a potential sense of “entitlement” as a factor in his recent struggles, describing himself as “uncoachable” before self-reflection. From Mitchell Robinson's offensive integration to stars bouncing back, the Knicks are getting hot at the right time.

With February 5's trade deadline approaching and Antetokounmpo “ready for a new home,” though, New York is left with an intricate dilemma. Mess with what's just starting to bring consistent success? Or hope that any potential Giannis trade happens in the offseason, when their group will have had a full season under a new coach?

Article Continues Below

It was clear over the offseason that the Knicks were Antetokounmpo's preferred destination. Even though the 31-year-old has suffered recurring calf injuries this season, a problem seemingly overtaking the league, New York has to display the confidence their governor did on local radio and put faith in their medical staff. That includes doing what they can, outside of moving Jalen Brunson, to land the Greek Freak.

Knicks can't afford to ‘get cute' with their Giannis pursuit

The Knicks decimated their future flexibility by swinging deals for Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in the same offseason. A trade for Antetokounmpo, however, nullifies any concerns. Acquiring the superstar now could leave the Knicks without much playoff depth. But they're in the conversation because of Antetokounmpo's wishes and not the return they can offer. They need to take advantage of the opportunity if presented to them.

Even if the Knicks and Bucks need to find other trade partners to make a deal, the teams were seemingly able to do so over the offseason. At least one potential deal that would have sent Antetokounmpo to New York involved a third team to facilitate, league sources have told ClutchPoints.

While smoke continues to billow out of Milwaukee, the reporting around Antetokounmpo's situation suggests this could drag out to the offseason. The sweepstakes lasting until the summer wouldn't inherently disqualify the Knicks. They'll no longer have Robinson under contract, but could offer more draft capital at the turn of the league year.

Regardless of what the package looks like, there's no doubt that the Knicks would need to dole out some painful goodbyes in the event of a trade. This team hasn't won a championship, but they're coming off of the best season the franchise has produced in 25 years. If New York's offseason showed fans anything, though, it's that they're willing to make changes because they're “singularly focused on winning a championship.” Outside of Brunson, should anything be off the table?

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks seem ready to get the proceedings of their separation going. The Knicks are too close to their championship aspirations to let cost scare them off from getting involved.