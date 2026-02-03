Former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the biggest name circling the NBA Trade Deadline, but the Los Angeles Lakers are not in that race. According to insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks see the market very differently right now. Fischer made it clear that a Giannis trade is not on the purple-and-gold radar.

“Right now, I've definitely gotten no indication that the Lakers consider themselves a current player for Giannis,” Fischer said. “I think the Lakers have a very realistic and pragmatic understanding of where they fall in the general NBA trade market landscape right now.”

The words landed hard for fans hoping for another superstar swing. The Lakers know their limits. Assets matter. Timing matters. And this moment does not belong to them. Around the league, executives watch the Bucks and Giannis closely, but Los Angeles is standing on the outside.

Under the stadium lights, hope met reality. The crowd buzzes with rumors, yet the front office keeps its feet on the ground. This is not a dream season. This is a measured one.

Giannis’ dominance makes the distance feel even larger

Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like a man untouched by noise. So far this season, he is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. At the same time, he shoots 64.5 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from three. Together, those numbers explain why the Bucks are not eager to move him.

Meanwhile, Giannis just earned his 10th All-Star selection and led the Eastern Conference in fan voting. That alone is not the profile of a player ready to be shipped out. Instead, Milwaukee still believes in its core, while the Lakers see the cost and step back.

As a result, that gap shapes the market. By contrast, Milwaukee holds a crown jewel as Los Angeles builds with caution. Fans can dream, but front offices count contracts and picks.

As the NBA Trade Deadline approaches, one truth stays firm. The Lakers are not in the Giannis sweepstakes. Not now. Not like this. Under the arena lights, the question remains. Will patience define the future, or will one bold move rewrite everything?