Recently, the NBA world received a jolt from a series of arrests made by the FBI, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, in connection with illegal gambling activities. Another person arrested was former Cleveland Cavaliers player and coach Damon Jones, who was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Recently, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on why some figures in the NBA are currently worried about Jones' arrest in particular.

“There are probably some people out there pretty worried about Damon right now,” said one league executive who has worked with Jones. “He has nothing to lose and nothing to bargain with — other than rolling over on other people.”

Jones reportedly had a habit of spending beyond his means both during and after his playing career.

“Multiple friends and former co-workers say Jones routinely asked them for loans after his playing career ended,” reported Windhorst. “During his time as a coach in Cleveland, Jones often stayed in the guest room of another of the team's coaches, sources said.”

Windhorst also reported that “Jones' mother and stepfather pledged their Houston home to secure his $200,000 bond.”

Overall, it's certainly possible that Jones knows and is willing to share some information with prosecutors about other figures in the NBA world who could be connected to similar charges as those pursued against Rozier, Jones, and Billups.

In any case, the NBA is likely hoping that this issue is resolved sooner rather than later so that they can keep the focus on the product on the court.