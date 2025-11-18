The Los Angeles Lakers are currently gearing up for the return of future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James, which could occur as soon as Tuesday evening vs the Utah Jazz. The Lakers have mostly been able to hold down the fort so far in their second best player's absence, but they'd certainly like to have James back out on the court as soon as possible.

Recently, James and co-host Steve Nash took to their “Mind the Game” podcast and had Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry on as a guest, and one of the topics discussed was whether or not James and Curry would be participating in the 2028 Olympics.

“You already know my answer. Don't even ask. I will be watching from Cabo,” said James, per Mind the Game on X, formerly Twitter.

“It is the opposite answer of what I told him last year. It was like, God willing, I still have the choice and the physical option to be like, I could actually impact the team. Never say never, but I highly doubt it. Love to be a part of the movement,” said Curry.

“We can't top what we just did,” added James. “How are we going to top those last two games?”

As James referenced, both he and Curry participated in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where Team USA won the gold medal. Curry in particular was electric in the final game of the tournament, nailing a barrage of threes to help the American team win the medal.

However, by the time the 2028 Olympics roll around, James will be 43 years old, and Curry 40, and it remains to be seen where their respective NBA careers will be at that point, if they are even still playing.

Still, fans of the game would certainly love to see the two future Hall of Famers give it one last ride in 2028.

The Lakers and Warriors are next set to match up on February 7.