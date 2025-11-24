Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were rolling, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves putting up historic numbers. Now that James is back, the Lakers are in an even better position to contend in the Western Conference, and they have moved into a season-high position in the NBA power rankings.

After missing the first 14 games of the 2025-26 season, LeBron made his season debut on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, a game they won 140-126 in front of their home faithful. In this game, James recorded 11 points, 12 assists, and three rebounds in roughly 30 minutes.

Many had questioned while he was sidelined if James' return would negatively impact the Lakers and the momentum they had built for themselves, but that was not the case at all. With his ability to create plays for others and take pressure off Doncic to do everything as the main facilitator, LeBron opened up the Lakers' offense more, allowing others to be the main beneficiaries on offense.

More importantly, head coach JJ Redick viewed LeBron's return as a level of comfort alongside Doncic and Reaves.

“I thought he played with the right spirit,” Redick explained after Tuesday's win. “We feel really comfortable with LeBron and Luka… We are going to post those guys. We like having the ball with them in the post or at the elbow because they are good decision-makers and will generate good shots for us.”

In his second game, which also took place against the Jazz, James scored 17 points with eight assists and six rebounds in the Lakers' narrow 108-106 road win.

Los Angeles has now won four straight games and 10 of their last 12 games overall. What stands out about their record to this point, aside from the absence of James for the first few weeks, is that the Lakers have gone 8-2 on the road.

This is the second-best road record in the NBA right now, trailing only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have posted a 9-1 record as the away team.

The Lakers are proving to be one of the best teams in the league, ahead of December, and they will enter the holiday season with a lot of momentum in the NBA power rankings after receiving an early gift in the form of James' return.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 17-1 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (W17), vs. SAC (W14), at UTA (W32)*, vs. POR (W27)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (11/26)*, vs. PHX (11/28)*, at POR (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

The Thunder have extended their winning streak to nine games after a smooth 122-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Not only is Gilgeous-Alexander barely playing in the fourth quarter of games because Oklahoma City is blowing teams out of the water, but this team is also showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, the Thunder made NBA history on Sunday night by having 12 different players score at least five points for the second consecutive game. No other team in the history of the league has ever done this.

At 17-1 on the season, the Thunder will remain as the top team in the NBA power rankings, and they have a legitimate shot at chasing the 73-win Golden State Warriors from the 2015-16 season.

2. Detroit Pistons (+1)

2025-26 Record: 14-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W14), at ATL (W8), at MIL (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at IND (11/24), at BOS (11/26)*, vs. ORL (11/28)*, at MIA (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

Did anyone think the Detroit Pistons would be 14-2 and riding a 12-game win streak at the top of the Eastern Conference standings at Thanksgiving time? Despite having a very successful season last year, the Pistons were definitely overlooked entering the year after others in the East made splashy and notable acquisitions in the offseason.

Well, JB Bickerstaff has done a marvelous job with his group, and Cade Cunningham's ability to not only score but also get others involved from the perimeter has made Detroit a real contender.

The Pistons' offense has been incredible over their 12-game win streak, and Jalen Duren's growth into becoming a borderline All-Star talent is what has elevated this team as a whole. Now that Jaden Ivey is back from injury, the Pistons can truly see if they have enough right now to compete for a title or if they need to make one last big move before the trade deadline.

3. Los Angeles Lakers (+2)

2025-26 Record: 12-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W14), at UTA (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (11/25)*, vs. DAL (11/28)*, vs. NOP (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

This is a new season high in the NBA power rankings for the Lakers, as they have cemented themselves right behind the Thunder in the West.

Even though the metrics show that the Lakers have been a better and more efficient team with James off the floor compared to him playing, Los Angeles needs LeBron if they are to compete for a title. He is no longer the face of the franchise, but his passing and playmaking abilities are what bring out the best in Redick's offensive philosophy.

After playing 10 of their first 16 on the road, the Lakers will now begin a four-game homestand on Tuesday against their in-city rivals.

4. Denver Nuggets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 12-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L3), at NOP (W7), at HOU (W3)*, vs. SAC (L5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MEM (11/24), vs. SAS (11/28)*, at PHX (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

Aaron Gordon will miss multiple weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, and Christian Braun is already sidelined with a severe ankle sprain. This is certainly bad news for the Denver Nuggets and their chances of remaining inside the top 5 of the NBA power rankings.

However, the Nuggets still have newfound depth, and they have Nikola Jokic doing what he does as a walking triple-double threat every game.

It will be very interesting to watch how this team endures two starters being out for multiple weeks. Peyton Watson has already stepped up into a larger role, and David Adelman will be leaning on Cameron Johnson to be the new No. 3 guy as well on offense.

Denver's four losses this season are by a combined 16 points, with one loss being in overtime. None of their losses have been by more than two possessions.

5. Houston Rockets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 10-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (W10), vs. DEN (L3)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHX (11/24), at GSW (11/26)*, at UTA (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

The Houston Rockets still rank first in offensive rating this season, and they continue to find success attacking the glass and converting on second-chance scoring opportunities.

As good as Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun are as All-Star-level talents, head coach Ime Udoka has to be pleased with the production and young leadership he's seen from Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. this season. Reed Sheppard has also stepped up in Year 2 and been a solid replacement for Fred VanVleet in the backcourt, especially from 3-point range.

Entering the new week, Houston will take on Phoenix and Golden State this week without Durant, who is tending to a private family matter away from the team.

6. Toronto Raptors (+8)

2025-26 Record: 12-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W2), at PHI (W9), vs. WAS (W30)*, vs. BKN (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (11/24), vs. IND (11/26)*, at CHA (11/29), at NYK (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

With the East being wide open this season, the Toronto Raptors have entered the spotlight and are asking everyone, “Why not us?”

Toronto ended last season as one of the better defensive teams in the league, and they have made major improvements on offense this season. Brandon Ingram leads the team in scoring, Immanuel Quickley has been a very sound distributor and facilitator by taking care of the basketball, and all five Raptors starters are averaging double-digit scoring numbers.

However, RJ Barrett suffered a knee sprain against Brooklyn on Sunday. His potential absence could test Toronto's young depth.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 12-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (W12), vs. HOU (L10), vs. IND (W11)*, vs. LAC (W15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at TOR (11/24), at ATL (11/28)*, vs. BOS (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

Donovan Mitchell has been sensational this season, as he is one of six players averaging over 30 points per game. So far, Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in 10 of his 16 games this season. Without Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers wouldn't even be in the top 10 of the NBA power rankings.

Inconsistencies for the Cavs lie on the perimeter offensively and in their ability to gang rebound, which is surprising given that Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are two of the better rebounders in the East.

The only problem is that this team has had trouble remaining healthy and on the floor together. Until the Cavs are fully healthy, it's hard to view them as the top threats they were a season ago.

8. San Antonio Spurs (-2)

2025-26 Record: 11-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W10), vs. ATL (W9), at PHX (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (11/26)*, at DEN (11/28)*, at MIN (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

Victor Wembanyama will miss a handful of weeks with a strained calf, which puts the San Antonio Spurs in a tough spot. All of their action flows through Wembanyama on offense, and those who could potentially replace him as the main beneficiaries are also out with injuries.

Dylan Harper won't be back for a few weeks with a calf injury, and Stephon Castle has been dealing with a hip flexor strain. That leaves De'Aaron Fox as the leader of the Spurs, with Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Harrison Barnes rounding out their other offensive threats.

Without Wemby and their dynamic backcourt depth, the Spurs are a shell of what they have been to begin the year. With two big NBA Cup road games this week, it will be interesting to see if Fox can carry the Spurs to wins and possibly win West Group C, which many are calling the “Group of Death” with five real playoff threats.

9. Miami Heat (+4)

2025-26 Record: 11-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (W2), vs. GSW (W14), at CHI (W36)*, at PHI (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (11/24), vs. MIL (11/26)*, vs. DET (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

Tyler Herro is expected to make his season debut on Monday against Dallas, which is great news for the surging Miami Heat. Without Herro and even Bam Adebayo, who has missed a handful of games with a toe injury, Norman Powell and the Heat's depth have put them in a position of power in the East and the NBA power rankings as a whole.

Miami currently ranks inside the top five in defensive rating, and its fast-paced offense has allowed them to punish opponents who don't take care of the basketball. The Heat currently rank fourth in points off turnovers and second in fast break scoring opportunities.

Erik Spoelstra currently has eight players averaging double figures this season, and that number will increase to nine with Herro returning.

10. New York Knicks (-3)

2025-26 Record: 9-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L2), at DAL (W2), at ORL (L12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (11/24), at CHA (11/26)*, vs. MIL (11/28)*, vs. TOR (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

It still seems like the New York Knicks and new head coach Mike Brown are forging their identity. While we have seen flashes of the Knicks' brilliance on offense, we have also witnessed them struggle with perimeter shooting at times, which Brown has put more emphasis on.

Despite being 8-1 at home in Madison Square Garden, the Knicks are just 1-5 on the road. They will be looking to change that this upcoming week, starting with two road games against Brooklyn and Charlotte, both of whom reside near the bottom of the NBA power rankings.

11. Phoenix Suns (+5)

2025-26 Record: 11-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (W17), vs. MIN (W1)*, vs. SAS (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (11/24), at SAC (11/26)*, at OKC (11/28)*, vs. DEN (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the biggest surprises early on this season, as Devin Booker has led his team to an 11-6 record with solid wins over the likes of Minnesota and San Antonio. Even so, eight of Phoenix's 11 wins have come against teams with a losing record.

Jordan Ott's group currently ranks inside the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating, and Collin Gillespie has emerged as an essential second-unit player for Phoenix who holds everything together.

The 26-year-old guard is averaging 15.8 points per game over his last five contests, and he hit the game-winner for Phoenix in their NBA Cup game against Minnesota on Friday. A win over Oklahoma City could shock the NBA and allow the Suns to win their NBA Cup group this week.

12. Atlanta Hawks (-)

2025-26 Record: 11-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L8), at SAS (L9), at NOP (W17), vs. CHA (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at WAS (11/25)*, vs. CLE (11/28)*, at PHI (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

The Atlanta Hawks continue to push forward without Trae Young, as Jalen Johnson has continued to impress.

Before suffering his shoulder injury last season, Johnson was playing at an All-Star level. Now, Johnson is not only playing at an All-Star level but also an All-NBA level, averaging 22.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

The only other players in the league averaging at least 22-9-7 this season are Alperen Sengun, Josh Giddey, and Nikola Jokic. Johnson has led Atlanta to a top-five spot in the East so far this season, and he is proving to be the future of the franchise. What this means for Young once he is healthy is the major question teams around the league are paying attention to.

13. Minnesota Timberwolves (-3)

2025-26 Record: 10-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W24), vs. WAS (W11), at PHX (L1)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAC (11/24), at OKC (11/26)*, vs. BOS (11/29), vs. SAS (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

All 10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' wins this season have come against teams with a losing record. Their six losses have all come against teams ranked above them in these NBA power rankings.

As good as the Timberwolves can be, they have yet to pick up a signature win this season, which is slightly concerning. We have yet to see this team's full potential, and they don't look like the same fearful and physical team from a season ago.

Outside of Anthony Edwards, teams have found success at times neutralizing the rest of the Wolves' roster. A win against Oklahoma City would go a long way in building confidence for Minnesota.

14. Orlando Magic (+4)

2025-26 Record: 10-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W8), vs. LAC (W28), vs. NYK (W12), at BOS (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHI (11/25)*, at DET (11/28)*

*NBA Cup Game

Since Paolo Banchero went down with his groin injury, the Orlando Magic have won four of their last six games, with one of their losses coming in overtime. Franz Wagner has continued to elevate his play, and Desmond Bane is finally finding his groove in Orlando.

It took a little bit of time, but Bane is averaging 18.1 points per game and shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range in November after his rough start to the year with his new team.

We all knew Jamahl Mosley's group would turn things around eventually, and they are beginning to rise at the right time. Orlando will now close out the month on the road with two big opportunities to add to their resume in Philadelphia and Detroit.

15. Golden State Warriors (-6)

2025-26 Record: 9-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (L8), at MIA (L14), vs. POR (L4)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (11/24), vs. HOU (11/26)*, vs. NOP (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

Last week, the Golden State Warriors took a step forward into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings after back-to-back thrilling wins in San Antonio. Now, they are falling back down into the middle of the pack after three straight losses.

As good as Stephen Curry is, teams are taking advantage of the Warriors' lack of size and their lack of physicality in the paint. This is a concern for Golden State, especially with Al Horford, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green being banged up.

At the same time, the Warriors have been decimated by the NBA with the worst schedule out of any team to begin the year. Steve Kerr's group has already played five back-to-backs, and the Dubs' head coach has acknowledged the fact that their schedule has played a role in their mediocre start.

16. Chicago Bulls (+1)

2025-26 Record: 9-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (W3), at POR (W1), vs. MIA (L36)*, vs. WAS (W1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (11/24), at CHA (11/28)*, at IND (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

After beginning the year 5-0, the Chicago Bulls fell in the NBA power rankings and have looked average as of late because of their failing defense.

The Bulls have surrendered an average of 128.9 points per game over their last nine contests. At the same time, the Bulls have won three of their last four games, as their offense has averaged 120.0 points per game.

With Coby White back in the mix, the Bulls can only hope to rekindle some of their early-season success and create some momentum for themselves, especially this upcoming week against three of the worst teams in the league record-wise.

17. Philadelphia 76ers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 9-7 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (W2), vs. TOR (L9), at MIL (W9/OT), vs. MIA (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (11/25)*, at BKN (11/28)*, vs. ATL (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

Joel Embiid continues to miss games with his knee ailments, and it seems like fatigue is beginning to catch up to the Philadelphia 76ers a little bit. Philadelphia has alternated wins and losses since the start of the month, and they have struggled to find production on offense outside of Tyrese Maxey at times.

Even with Paul George back in the mix, the 76ers haven't looked like real threats since the start of the season. This year, the 76ers have really struggled coming out of halftime, as they rank 29th in third-quarter scoring, and they are shooting just 24.4 percent from the floor as a team to begin the second half of games.

That is a recipe for losing games.

18. Milwaukee Bucks (-7)

2025-26 Record: 8-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L12), vs. PHI (L9/OT), vs. DET (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. POR (11/24), at MIA (11/26)*, at NYK (11/28), vs BKN (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is sidelined with a groin injury, the Milwaukee Bucks have lost four straight games to fall below .500 for the first time this season. That is why the Bucks have fallen seven spots in the NBA power rankings this week, and it's why they are in danger of possibly falling further with a tough schedule coming up.

The Bucks simply don't have any consistent firepower outside of Giannis.

As good as Ryan Rollins has been this season, nobody on this roster can really create space and scoring opportunities for themselves. On the other side of the court, the Bucks rank 20th in defensive rating and struggle to keep teams on the perimeter. Nothing is looking good in Milwaukee right now.

19. Boston Celtics (-)

2025-26 Record: 9-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W14), vs. BKN (L8)*, vs. ORL (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (11/26)*, at MIN (11/29), at CLE (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

Even though they continue to hover around .500, the Boston Celtics are still very much in the mix with the East wide open. Outside of Detroit, nobody has really cemented themselves as real threats in the East, and all it will take is a small winning streak for Joe Mazzulla's team to climb back inside the top four of the conference.

While Boston did suffer a bad home loss in the NBA Cup to Brooklyn, this team has won four of their last five games, showing clear improvements on defense.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

2025-26 Record: 7-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L17), vs. CHI (L1), at GSW (W4)*, at OKC (L27)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIL (11/24), vs. SAS (11/26)*, vs. OKC (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

A second win over the Warriors this season ended the Portland Trail Blazers' four-game losing streak, but a 27-point beatdown in Oklahoma City has resulted in Tiago Splitter's group losing seven of their last eight overall.

The Trail Blazers have really struggled on defense during this span, allowing an average of 126.7 points per game over their last nine contests. While Portland ranks inside the top 10 in scoring this season, they are shooting just 32.1 percent from 3-point range as a team, the third-worst mark in the NBA.

21. Memphis Grizzlies (+3)

2025-26 Record: 6-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (L10), vs. SAC (W41), at DAL (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (11/24), at NOP (11/26)*, at LAC (11/28)*, at SAC (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to dwell in the bottom 10 of the NBA power rankings, as Ja Morant's future continues to be questioned around the league. Morant is now sidelined with a calf injury, and the team as a whole has struggled to find consistent play on both ends of the court.

Perhaps wins over two teams with losing records (Sacramento and Dallas) will help the Grizzlies steer things in the right direction. Then again, this team continues to be overshadowed by all the talk surrounding Morant's future and willingness to change his style of play for Tuomas Iisalo.

22. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 4-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (L2), at IND (L9), vs. LAC (L15), at ATL (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (11/26), vs. CHI (11/28)*, vs. TOR (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

Despite being 4-13, the Charlotte Hornets are actually a pretty decent team that is a lot of fun to watch. Charlotte is a lot more dynamic on offense than many give them credit for, and rookie Kon Knueppel is definitely beginning to solidify himself as the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award.

Knueppel is averaging 19.4 points per game this year while shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range. He currently ranks fourth in the NBA in made triples, and he has scored over 20 points in five of his last six games, making at least four threes in each game.

The Hornets definitely have a bright future ahead of them, regardless of whether it includes LaMelo Ball or not.

23. Dallas Mavericks (+3)

2025-26 Record: 5-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L24), vs. NYK (L2), vs. NOP (W3)*, vs. MEM (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (11/24), at LAL (11/28)*, at LAC (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

The Dallas Mavericks seem like they could be on the cusp of turning things around. Close losses to the Knicks and Grizzlies this past week definitely present a level of optimism heading into a big week with matchups against the two Los Angeles organizations and Miami.

This team has been in many close games this season, and it's not like they are struggling to get anything going. While Dallas has found it difficult at times to close teams out, Cooper Flagg is continuing to improve, and the Mavs are getting offensive contributions from a lot of different players.

All the Mavericks need is a little momentum to get things going in the right direction, especially with Anthony Davis appearing to return soon.

24. Utah Jazz (-2)

2025-26 Record: 5-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L14), vs. OKC (L32)*, vs. LAL (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (11/24), vs. SAC (11/28)*, vs. HOU (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

Although the Utah Jazz have remained competitive in a handful of games this season, they simply lack the talent to be anything notable in the Western Conference this season. Then again, expect the Jazz to win some games they weren't favored in because of Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George.

Until the Jazz can actually stop teams from scoring against them, they will live near the bottom of the NBA power rankings.

25. Los Angeles Clippers (-)

2025-26 Record: 5-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (L2), at ORL (L28), at CHA (W15), at CLE (L15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (11/25)*, vs. MEM (11/28)*, vs. DAL (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

The good news for the LA Clippers is that Kawhi Leonard returned from his 10-game hiatus and is back in the mix for Tyronn Lue. The bad news is that the Clippers still lost with Leonard and are now seven games below .500.

Time is running out for the Clippers to turn things around simply because of how crowded the Western Conference is.

James Harden has been the only constant for the Clippers this year, and his recent 55-point outing against the Hornets was the most points by any player in franchise history. At least LA fans have that to cheer about.

26. Sacramento Kings (-3)

2025-26 Record: 4-13 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L14), at MEM (L41), at DEN (W5)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (11/24), vs. PHX (11/26)*, at UTA (11/28)*, vs. MEM (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

It is only a matter of time before the Sacramento Kings hit the reset button and trade away half their roster. DeMar DeRozan is as good as gone at this point, and Domantas Sabonis could potentially follow him out the door if Sacramento can get a good deal.

The Kings currently have no path to becoming competitive in the West, and all four of their wins have come by a combined 13 points. Quite honestly, all of their wins have been a bit lucky, if we are being completely honest.

Do not let their five-point win in Denver fool you, as Sacramento will be lucky to win more than 20 games with their current play.

27. Brooklyn Nets (-)

2025-26 Record: 3-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L14), at BOS (W8)*, at TOR (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (11/24), vs. PHI (11/28)*, at MIL (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

Jordi Fernandez is not giving up on this season despite the Brooklyn Nets clearly tanking, as his team has fought hard in almost every matchup this year. Michael Porter Jr. is beginning to draw early trade consideration with his play, and the Nets continue to shine the spotlight on their youth.

Even so, the Nets remain one of the bottom teams in the NBA power rankings, with nothing really trending upwards for them.

28. Indiana Pacers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 2-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L15), vs. CHA (W9), at CLE (L11)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (11/24), at TOR (11/26)*, vs. WAS (11/28)*, vs. CHI (11/29)

*NBA Cup Game

Bennedict Mathurin is back for the Indiana Pacers, which could finally allow Rick Carlisle to take a sigh of relief and win some games this season.

After making the NBA Finals last year, the Pacers have been decimated by injuries, which has resulted in them being 2-14. However, this team will start to climb a little bit in the NBA power rankings, as Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Andrew Nembhard are enough to be competitive in games and possibly pull out some victories.

Still, it's become clear that the Pacers will be a lottery team come time for the draft in June.

29. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

2025-26 Record: 2-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L17), vs. DEN (L7), at DAL (L3)*, vs. ATL (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (11/24), vs. MEM (11/26)*, at GSW (11/29), at LAL (11/30)

*NBA Cup Game

James Borrego has yet to win a game as the interim head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, which isn't surprising given the mess that he inherited from Willie Green.

This Pelicans team simply isn't built to win. Instead, the focus is on Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, who is quickly leaving a major impression on NBA fans since being inserted into the starting lineup. Maybe the Pels did strike gold with Queen, but the rest of their roster is full of coal.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

2025-26 Record: 1-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L11), at TOR (L30)*, at CHI (L1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (11/25)*, at IND (11/28)*

*NBA Cup Game

The Washington Wizards have lost 14 straight games. That's about all you can say about this team.

One big statistic that has been circulating this past week about the Wizards is that they are 0-10 all time in the NBA Cup. This organization has never won a Cup game, and they will look to avoid going 0-12 with a win against either Atlanta or Indiana.