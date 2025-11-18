NBA Stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry's partnership at the Paris 2024 Olympics produced unforgettable moments, but one sequence still has both legends laughing. On the Mind the Game podcast, the duo broke down Curry's clutch four-three barrage against France in the gold medal game.

James couldn't resist roasting his teammate about the moment Curry was surrounded by defenders, yet he didn't pass and made the three.

“Oh you talking about when you were quadrupled teamed. I can't believe you froze us out like that. Just shot that crazy s**t,” James said.

.@stephencurry30 still can't stop laughing at this picture and @kingjames can't believe he took this shot in Paris. Watch the full Steph Curry Part 2 episode out now: https://t.co/FNKFqZiLNW pic.twitter.com/9H1HfiaSst — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) November 18, 2025

That “crazy s**t” turned into Olympic history. With France cutting the lead to three points and under three minutes remaining, Curry erupted for four straight threes in just 2:47. Each shot pushed Team USA further from danger and closer to gold.

Curry walked through his process on each attempt. He worked pick-and-roll actions with James for the first shot, caught Batum hesitating on the second, and benefited from crisp ball movement to Booker on the third.

The fourth shot sealed it. Curry launched from deep with multiple French defenders closing in, then immediately hit his signature “night-night” celebration as the ball dropped through.

Article Continues Below

What happened next had James cracking up. Curry got so locked in that he lost track of the game flow after hitting the dagger.

“He didn't see the rim on the last one. He thought they called a timeout. He ran down the whole right side went around the teammates on the bench. I'm like, yo, yo, we got a guard still, bro,” James said.

The moment captured perfectly why their Olympic experience meant so much to both players. Despite four consecutive Finals battles from 2015 to 2018, they'd never been teammates until Paris. Curry led Team USA in scoring at 14.8 points per game during the tournament.

James summed it up best when reflecting on finally sharing the court with one of his era's greatest rivals.

“Bro, it's one of the best experience like it was everything. People ask me all the time like ‘Finally got an opportunity to play with Steph, what was it like' I was like ‘everything and more',” James said.

Curry finished the gold medal game with 24 points, all from beyond the arc, going eight-for-12 from three-point range to complete his trophy case with Olympic gold.