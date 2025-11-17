Not too long ago, the Detroit Pistons lost 28 consecutive games and were sitting at the bottom of the NBA. This team didn't find any success under Dwane Casey, and then they went just 14-68 during the 2023-24 season with Monty Williams, their worst record in franchise history. Then JB Bickerstaff took over for the Pistons, and this team has been ascending since.

After winning 44 games a season ago and giving the New York Knicks a run for their money in the first round of the playoffs, the Pistons and All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham have picked up right where they left off.

Cunningham has not only put himself in the early MVP discussion through the first four weeks of the 2025-26 NBA season, but he is beginning to emerge as one of the best leaders in the league. Aside from his constant high-scoring performances, Cunningham's ability to bring out the most in everyone around him has allowed the Pistons to reach a new level.

Through their first 13 games, the Pistons have gone 11-2, and they currently own the league's longest active win streak at nine games. This is Detroit's longest winning streak since the 2007-08 season, a year they won 59 games and reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

Could history be about to repeat itself, and Detroit end up being the best team in the East entering the playoffs?

There is still a lot of basketball yet to be played, but no team has been hotter in the NBA than Bickerstaff's Pistons. Detroit is among the best in the league defensively, and this is the area Bickerstaff believes sets his team apart from everyone else around the NBA.

“It starts with our defense. That’s when we’re at our best,” Bickerstaff told 97.1 The Ticket recently. “When we’re defending at a high level and paying attention to all the details, limiting our mistakes, being physical — doing the things that other people just don’t want to do, all the gritty things, all the nasty things — we’re going to give ourselves a chance because that creates offensive opportunities for us to get out and run and be fast where our guys thrive in the transition game.

“The more stops we get, the more we excel on the offensive end.”

Are the Pistons actually the best team in the East this season? Here is where Detroit and the rest of the NBA stand in the latest NBA power rankings:

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 13-1 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W24), vs. LAL (W29), at CHA (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (11/17), vs. SAC (11/19), at UTA (11/21)*, vs. POR (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder continue their reign of dominance. Their only loss was by two points on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, and since that loss, Oklahoma City has outscored its opponents by 111 points in five games.

This year's Thunder team is even better than last year, when they won a championship, and they are finding all of this success without All-Star Jalen Williams, who could be getting ready to make his return to the floor before the end of November.

The Thunder are currently on pace with the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who won a league record 73 games.

2. Denver Nuggets (-)

2025-26 Record: 10-2 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (W14), at LAC (W14), at MIN (W11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (11/17), at NOP (11/19), at HOU (11/21)*, vs. SAC (11/22)

*NBA Cup Game

The Denver Nuggets currently own the league's second-longest active win streak at six games, and that is because Nikola Jokic keeps doing things we have never seen before. In addition to recording six triple-doubles this season, Jokic recently put together an amazing game against the Los Angeles Clippers with 55 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

This Nuggets team will be awfully hard to beat, especially since they rank second in both offensive and defensive rating. However, Christian Braun will miss multiple weeks with an ankle sprain, and Cam Johnson is dealing with a bicep injury.

It will be interesting to see who steps up for Denver, as depth was their biggest problem a season ago.

3. Detroit Pistons (+3)

2025-26 Record: 11-2 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W2/OT), vs CHI (W11), vs. PHI (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. IND (11/17), at ATL (11/18), at MIL (11/22)

*NBA Cup Game

Detroit has been rolling as of late, and its trend of dominance doesn't appear to be coming to an end anytime soon. This team has proven that they can win without Cunningham or Duren on the floor, and Jaden Ivey continues to progress behind the scenes. His season debut will likely come sometime in December, which will provide yet another boost to Bickerstaff's deep rotation.

Each of the Pistons' next nine games is against Eastern Conference foes, giving them a chance to expand their lead at the top of the standings and NBA power rankings even further.

4. Houston Rockets (-)

2025-26 Record: 9-3 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W23), vs. POR (W24)*, vs. ORL (W4/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CLE (11/19), vs. DEN (11/21)*

*NBA Cup Game

Since losing their first two games of the season, Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets have figured things out offensively and have gone 9-1 over their last nine games. Houston remains No. 1 in offensive rating, and Amen Thompson's consistency has been the story of the Rockets' success.

Last year, there were questions about Thompson's shooting abilities and whether he could take that next step to become a star. Well, Thompson has done just that, as the Rockets' three-headed monster of Thompson, Durant, and Alperen Sengun has caused a lot of headaches for teams around the league.

Two big matchups in Cleveland and at home against Denver in a critical NBA Cup game this upcoming week give the Rockets a great chance to confirm their footing inside the top five of the NBA power rankings.

5. Los Angeles Lakers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 10-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W10), at OKC (L29), at NOP (W14)*, at MIL (W24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (11/18), at UTA (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

LeBron James may be ready to make his season debut on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz, which changes the entire trajectory of the Los Angeles Lakers. With James healthy alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, we will get to see whether Los Angeles has enough to potentially topple the Thunder at the top of the West.

Then again, it wouldn't have mattered if the Lakers had LeBron this past week in Oklahoma City, as the Lakers got throttled by the defending champions.

The Lakers have been shaky at times, but Doncic and Reaves have been a fantastic one-two punch. Whether or not James' return will help or negatively impact Los Angeles' ball movement and success is yet to be seen.

6. San Antonio Spurs (-3)

2025-26 Record: 9-4 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W4), vs. GSW (L5), vs. GSW (L1)*, vs. SAC (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (11/18), vs. ATL (11/20), at PHX (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

If it wasn't for Stephen Curry continuing to prove that he is the face of the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs would have gone 4-0 this past week and be one of those two-loss teams at the top of the NBA power rankings. While the Spurs are still ranked high, they simply couldn't overcome the Warriors in back-to-back games despite great performances from Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs are simply young, and these two losses to Golden State are actually a blessing in disguise. Not only will Wembanyama and his teammates learn from these games to become better, but so will first-year head coach Mitch Johnson. Losses like these need to happen for San Antonio to grow, as they are still in a great position to make noise in the West this season.

San Antonio can get back on track this week against three teams that have been very average this season.

7. New York Knicks (+2)

2025-26 Record: 8-4 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W13), vs. ORL (L17), vs. MIA (W8)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (11/17), at DAL (11/19), at ORL (11/22)

*NBA Cup Game

Without Jalen Brunson in their NBA Cup game on Friday, Landry Shamet stepped up for the New York Knicks with a career-high 36 points off the bench to lead the team to a 140-132 win.

New York is right where they expected to be among the best teams in the East, and Mike Brown's offensive philosophy has created a faster, more dynamic Knicks team. As long as they stay healthy, the Knicks should remain inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings.

But OG Anunoby left Friday's game with a hamstring injury, which could result in him missing some time.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (-3)

2025-26 Record: 9-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L2/OT), at MIA (W14), vs. TOR (L13), vs. MEM (W8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (11/17), vs. HOU (11/19), vs. IND (11/21)*, vs. LAC (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

As good as Donovan Mitchell has been, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been a very vulnerable team. The Cavs have not looked as strong defensively as they did a season ago, and they have struggled from 3-point range, which is surprising given how they spread the floor and always tend to find open looks.

While Cleveland looks like a real contender in the East some nights, there are others when they simply don't give it their all and look sluggish. That is where concerns lie with this Cavs team. Not to mention, Darius Garland recently returned from offseason toe surgery to play just three games before re-injuring his surgically repaired left great toe.

9. Golden State Warriors (+7)

2025-26 Record: 9-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L24), at SAS (W5), at SAS (W1)*, at NOP (W18)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ORL (11/18), at MIA (11/19), vs. POR (11/21)*

*NBA Cup Game

After getting blown out by 24 points by the Thunder, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler made public comments about the Warriors playing up their standard and some not being “committed to winning.”

Well, Steve Kerr altered the starting lineup, and the entire team responded in San Antonio with two big, clutch wins. Then again, Steph Curry had his fingerprints all over these games, scoring 95 of the Warriors' 234 total points in two games against the Spurs.

These wins against the Spurs are notable, but they don't mask Golden State's offensive issues, as Curry won these two games for them. Others will need to step up and be consistent, specifically Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (+5)

2025-26 Record: 8-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W7), vs. SAC (W14)*, vs. DEN (L11)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (11/17), vs. WAS (11/19), at PHX (11/21)*

*NBA Cup Game

Since Anthony Edwards returned from his hamstring injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves have won four of their last six games, including four straight before Saturday's loss to Denver. In these six games, Edwards has averaged 28.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

With Edwards playing at this level, and Julius Randle silently having an All-Star-like campaign as the Timberwolves' No. 2 option, Minnesota continues to loom near the top of the West standings.

11. Milwaukee Bucks (-3)

2025-26 Record: 8-6 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (W2), at CHA (L11), vs. CHA (W13/OT), vs. LAL (L24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CLE (11/17), vs. PHI (11/20), vs. DET (11/22)

*NBA Cup Game

The Milwaukee Bucks almost lost back-to-back games to the Charlotte Hornets, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to put the team on his back in overtime in Friday's NBA Cup game with 25 points and 18 assists.

As long as Giannis plays, the Bucks have a chance to win any game. Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are a very average and vulnerable team, with Kyle Kuzma and Ryan Rollins stepping up as their secondary scorers.

A big opportunity approaches this week for Milwaukee, as all three matchups will be against East teams contending for playoff spots.

12. Atlanta Hawks (+5)

2025-26 Record: 9-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (W3), at SAC (W33), at UTA (W10), at PHX (W2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (11/18), at SAS (11/20), at NOP (11/22), vs. CHA (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

The Atlanta Hawks are now 7-2 without Trae Young this season, as Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson have elevated this team to new heights. Could this begin to signal the end of Young's tenure in Atlanta?

Johnson has been fantastic for the Hawks, averaging a near 20-point double-double on the season and looking like he is well on his way to becoming a first-time All-Star. On Thursday, Johnson almost recorded a quadruple-double against the Utah Jazz with 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, and seven steals in the Hawks' 132-122 win.

13. Miami Heat (-3)

2025-26 Record: 7-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (W2/OT), vs. CLE (L14), at NYK (L8)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (11/17), vs. GSW (11/19), at CHI (11/21)*, at PHI (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

The Miami Heat won 140-138 in a thrilling overtime game against the Cavs to begin the week, but they followed that up with a loss to Cleveland, who were without basically their entire starting lineup , the very next game.

Erik Spoelstra's group has been pretty average across the board this season, and they enter a new week with four games against some of the better teams in the league. This is a chance for Miami to take a step forward into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings.

14. Toronto Raptors (-)

2025-26 Record: 8-5 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W10), at CLE (W13), at IND (W18)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (11/17), at PHI (11/19), vs. WAS (11/21)*, vs. BKN (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

Keep a close eye on the Toronto Raptors, as they are beginning to show flashes of their full potential as a top six offensive team in the NBA.

Toronto has won seven of its last eight games, and its ability to spread the ball on offense makes them tough to guard. The Raptors have already picked up notable wins over Atlanta, Cleveland, and Milwaukee this season.

15. Philadelphia 76ers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 7-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (W2), at DET (L9)*

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (11/17), vs. TOR (11/19), at MIL (11/20), vs. MIA (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

At what point do concerns start mounting for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Paul George has yet to play this season, Joel Embiid's knee health has limited him to only six appearances on limited minutes, and Tyrese Maxey is seeing over 40 minutes per game. These are all major red flags for the 76ers, which is why they have gone from being at the top of the power rankings after their fast start to now being in the middle of the pack.

16. Phoenix Suns (+2)

2025-26 Record: 8-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (W23), at DAL (W9), vs. IND (W35), vs. ATL (L2)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (11/18), vs. MIN (11/21)*, vs. SAS (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

The one team nobody is paying attention to but is beginning to rise up the NBA power rankings is the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker is averaging a career-high 28.4 points per game this season, and even though Jalen Green suffered another hamstring injury setback, the Suns have won seven of their last nine games.

In this span, opponents are averaging just 107.9 points per game against Jordan Ott's group.

17. Chicago Bulls (-7)

2025-26 Record: 6-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L4), at DET (L11), at UTA (L3/2OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DEN (11/17), at POR (11/19), vs. MIA (11/21)*, vs. WAS (11/22)

*NBA Cup Game

A 5-0 start has quickly turned into a 6-6 start to the season for the Chicago Bulls. Although the Bulls have been greatly impacted by Josh Giddey's ankle injury, this team has been vulnerable to giving up easy looks on the interior defensively.

Over their last seven games, the Bulls have given up an average of over 120 points per game.

18. Orlando Magic (+2)

2025-26 Record: 8-6 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (W3), at NYK (W17), vs. BKN (W7), at HOU (L4/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (11/18), vs. LAC (11/20), vs. NYK (11/22), at BOS (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

Once again, the Orlando Magic are dealing with injury concerns, as Paolo Banchero is dealing with a left groin strain. If Banchero misses an extended period of time, it could set the Magic back yet again, which is significant not only since he is their best player but also because it seemed like Jamahl Mosley's group was finally beginning to turn the corner.

Until the Magic find consistency, especially on offense, they are nothing more than a middle-tier team in the East. Then again, this team has won five of their last six games, including a last-second win over Kevin Durant and the Rockets on Sunday night.

19. Boston Celtics (-)

2025-26 Record: 7-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (L2), vs. MEM (W36), vs. LAC (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (11/18), vs. BKN (11/21)*, vs. ORL (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

The Boston Celtics began the year losing three straight games, and then they won three straight games. Since then, Joe Mazzulla's team has alternated wins and losses without finding a constant rhythm.

That is basically the story of the 2025-26 Celtics, and this will continue to be their identity without Jayson Tatum. Still, Boston has been among the better defensive teams in the NBA this season, allowing an average of just 109.2 points per game to their opponents, trailing only the Thunder for the league-best.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (-9)

2025-26 Record: 6-7 | Last Week's Schedule: at ORL (L3), at NOP (W8), at HOU (L24)*, at DAL (L5/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (11/18), vs. CHI (11/19), at GSW (11/21)*, at OKC (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

The Portland Trail Blazers have come back down from their early-season high, and they have dropped out of the top half of the NBA power rankings as a result.

Even so, Deni Avdija has put together an All-Star-like start to this season, averaging 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. While this Blazers team has athleticism and talent to compete for a play-in spot in the West, their inconsistent shooting could limit them.

21. Charlotte Hornets (+3)

2025-26 Record: 4-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (L10), vs. MIL (W11), at MIL (L13/OT)*, vs. OKC (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at TOR (11/17), at IND (11/19), vs. LAC (11/22), at ATL (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

There is a lot to be optimistic about if you are a Charlotte Hornets fan. LaMelo Ball is back from injury, and the Hornets' 2025 draft class has been super impactful.

Not only has Sion James provided great depth, but Ryan Kalkbrenner is leading the league in field goal percentage (81.8%). Then there is Kon Knueppel, who is averaging 17.2 points per game and shooting over 40.2 percent from 3-point range.

Do not be shocked when Charlotte makes the play-in tournament and possibly the playoffs this year.

22. Utah Jazz (+3)

2025-26 Record: 5-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L7), vs. IND (W24), vs. ATL (L10), vs. CHI (W3/2OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (11/18), vs. OKC (11/21)*, vs. LAL (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

What is the plan in Salt Lake City right now? Lauri Markkanen is an All-Star-level talent who continues to put up terrific numbers, but he has no help around him, especially with Walker Kessler out for the season.

Keyonte George and others will step up occasionally, but the inconsistencies and inexperience of the team keep them near the bottom of the NBA power rankings.

23. Sacramento Kings (-2)

2025-26 Record: 3-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L14), vs. ATL (L33), at MIN (L14)*, at SAS (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (11/19), at MEM (11/20), at DEN (11/22)

*NBA Cup Game

At this point, the Sacramento Kings need to begin evaluating who they want to keep for the future and who they will be selling before the trade deadline. That is the direction the Kings are heading, regardless of whether head coach Doug Christie thinks his team can turn things around or not, but it seems like his frustrations are boiling too after his short message to the team:

“Put on the jersey, represent it properly.”

The Kings have lost five straight games by an average of 23.8 points per game.

24. Memphis Grizzlies (-2)

2025-26 Record: 4-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L13), at BOS (L36), at CLE (L8)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAS (11/18), vs. SAC (11/20), at DAL (11/22)

*NBA Cup Game

Much like the Kings, the Memphis Grizzlies are treading a fine line between making major roster decisions and pushing forward. The only difference between the two organizations is that Memphis has been waiting for some of their core pieces to return from injury, while the Kings are just not very good.

The Grizzlies have lost eight of their last nine, and Ja Morant left Saturday's game against the Cavs with right calf soreness.

25. Los Angeles Clippers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 4-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L3), vs. DEN (L14), at DAL (W6/OT)*, at BOS (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHI (11/17), at ORL (11/20), at CHA (11/22), at CLE (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

There is no other way to put this — the Los Angeles Clippers have been the biggest disappointment of the 2025-26 NBA season.

While experience matters in the playoffs, you have to get there before it matters. The Clippers are 4-9 and have been non-existent on offense outside of James Harden. This team has major concerns to fix, and they will need to do so without Bradley Beal for the rest of the year.

26. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 4-10 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (L2), vs. PHX (L9), vs. LAC (L6/OT)*, vs. POR (W5/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIN (11/17), vs. NYK (11/19), vs. NOP (11/21)*, vs. MEM (11/22)

*NBA Cup Game

Nico Harrison being fired this past week by the Dallas Mavericks finally allows the franchise to try and put all the Luka Doncic history behind them. Then again, this may never disappear, as it was the biggest mistake in the history of the NBA.

Patrick Dumont claims he is committed to making the Mavs a championship threat once more, so we have to play the waiting game here and see what the Mavs can do when Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving return. Until then, the Mavs remain at the bottom of the NBA power rankings.

27. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 2-11 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (L10), at ORL (L7)*, at WAS (W23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (11/18), at BOS (11/21)*, at TOR (11/23)

*NBA Cup Game

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has to be very pleased with his team being 1-11 this season, especially since he basically came out and said that they would be tanking before the 2025-26 season began.

This year is all about getting their young assets experience, and Michael Porter Jr. has been great in his first year with the team. Porter is averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor.

28. New Orleans Pelicans (-2)

2025-26 Record: 2-11 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L23), vs. POR (L8), vs. LAL (L14)*, vs. GSW (L18)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (11/17), vs. DEN (11/19), at DAL (11/21)*, vs. ATL (11/22)

*NBA Cup Game

Willie Green was fired on Saturday by Joe Dumars and the New Orleans Pelicans, which is a head-scratching move because this decision should have been made in the offseason. With Green gone, the Pelicans now turn to James Borrego to revive their energy and season, as Borrego remained in New Orleans after interviewing for several head coaching openings through the years.

The Pelicans are nine games below .500, and they do not own their 2026 first-round pick. Yikes.

29. Indiana Pacers (-)

2025-26 Record: 1-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (L24), at PHX (L35), vs. TOR (L18)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DET (11/17), vs. CHA (11/19), at CLE (11/21)*

*NBA Cup Game

You have to feel a little bad for Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers, especially since the injury to Tyrese Haliburton allowed the injury bug to ravage their locker room. The Pacers have already been forced to sign players to hardship 10-day contracts this season because of all of their injuries, and Indiana has seen 20 different players step on the court this season.

The good news for Indiana is that they retained their 2026 first-round draft pick, and they could add a terrific prospect next June to make another title push when everyone is healthy.

30. Washington Wizards (-)

2025-26 Record: 1-12 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L2/OT), at HOU (L23), vs. BKN (L23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIN (11/19), at TOR (11/21)*, at CHI (11/22)

*NBA Cup Game

At 34 years old, CJ McCollum is proving to everyone that he can still play, as the veteran guard has averaged 23.8 points per game over the Washington Wizards' last five games.

Even so, the Wizards have not won since Oct. 24, and have surrendered at least 130 points to their opponents in seven different games this year. On Sunday, Washington gave up 129 points to the Nets, which was the most points Brooklyn had scored against anyone all season.

To losing woes continue for the Wizards.