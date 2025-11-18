The 2025 NBA basketball season started with a massive betting scandal that almost completely overshadowed everything that happened on the court. The FBI uncovered an enormous betting scandal that involved rigged games for prop bets and also rigged poker games, all of which were run by and orchestrated by the mob. Terry Rozier was arrested as the lone active player, but there might be some connection to Jontay Porter as well.

Jontay Porter's brother, Michael Porter Jr., was on the “Ball in the Family Podcast with Lonzo & Gelo Ball” to talk about all sorts of things, and the gambling scandal was brought up due to his brother. He said that he does not know everything that happened and is waiting for it all to come out. He said his brother was being threatened and that he had a podcast ready to go to tell his side, but he can't release it yet.

Porter Jr. responded, “That was wild. That was kind of my brother’s situation. I don’t even know all about the situation yet but they said that those same people, those people that were involved in. That is who my brother was involved with but they were like threatening my brother. It was some real crazy stuff and it’s still getting unraveled. So my brother got on my podcast and I can’t even release it until that’s all over with but it’s crazy. That situation is still going on.”

Porter Jr. is not a gambler himself, but the fact that it impacted his brother brings it very close to home for him, since he witnessed what happened. He pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge in a federal criminal case that earned him a lifetime ban from the NBA.

The investigation into basketball players betting and potentially rigging games to win money is ongoing, so the podcast Porter Jr. did with his brother cannot be released at the moment, but it is shot and ready to go. Porter Jr. described it as a “three-hour therapy session.”

“He recently actually got on my podcast. We haven’t put it out yet. We’re not able to put anything out at this time. But we did sit down to have a three-hour conversation,” Porter also told The NY Post.