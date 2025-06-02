The rumor mill is hot with the 2025 NBA Draft set to kick off in late June. Former Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach has become an intriguing name as of late, as it sounds like several lottery teams are eyeing him as their potential pick.

Rumors suggest that the 18-year-old prospect is locked in as a Top 10 pick. The four teams that are linked to Khaman Maluach are the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors, according to insider Brett Siegel. These teams seemingly love his size and athleticism, and believe the 7-foot-2 center is primed to be a dominant force on the defensive end. Additionally, teams love his ability to shoot the ball as well, and believe he'll be an impact player in pick-and-roll situations.

“Khaman Maluach is the best big man in this draft class. At over seven feet tall with a near 7-foot-7 wingspan, Maluach is immediately going to make an impact as one of the league's best shot-blockers. He also has the potential to be an elite pick-and-roll screener. This is not only because of his lob-threat abilities but also because Maluach has the potential to become a pick-and-pop shooter.

“Between his footwork in the paint and on the perimeter, Maluach has consistently been getting better through the months and is now locked into being a top-10 pick in this year's draft. The Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors are deemed by league personnel as the top four landing spots for the Duke center three weeks out from the draft.”

Maluach played one year at Duke alongside Cooper Flagg. The prospect center finished his lone season with the Blue Devils, averaging 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 71.2% from the floor and 76.6% from the charity stripe.

Khaman Maluach will need to improve his shooting abilities, but all signs point towards him being a great center in the NBA. The draft begins on Wednesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. EST.