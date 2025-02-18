Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green stirred up some controversy during All-Star week when he criticized the product that the NBA is putting out. A lot of people have the same opinion as Green, but it's different hearing a player say it vs. a fan. Some people in the basketball world weren't happy with Green's comments, and one of them is NBA legend Oscar Robertson.

Draymond Green was originally asked if he thinks that the NBA is “boring.” His response:

“Absolutely,” Green said, according to an article from the Associated Press. “Every possession is some type of chess move. You don’t get that today in the NBA, often. … You don’t just get that on a regular basis. It’s just who can run faster, who can hit more 3s, it’s no substance. I think it’s very boring.”

Oscar Robertson wasn't too happy about what Green said, and he made that clear publicly.

“Draymond says so much, who cares what Draymond says? It doesn't mean anything,” Robertson said on NBA Radio. One guy can say this, one guy can say that people either like the game or they don't. I think people enjoy the game, especially if their team can win. It might be boring to him because if he doesn't pass the ball to (Stephen) Curry, what is he doing? Not to single that out because he knows how to play basketball, but he's passing the ball to Curry more than anyone I've ever seen in basketball. It might be boring to him at times because of what he's doing, it might be boring. When he's out there, he's not shooting a lot, he's not guarding a lot, so it's boring.”

Now, people all over the sports world are chiming in on the controversy, and the latest is ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. His advice to Green: stand down.

“What he’s saying to Draymond is, you see all this money you brothers are getting paid, you see the freedom that you have, you see the power that you wield, respect the game,” Smith said. “Don’t talk about the game in that way, you can talk about the effort the players need to give, but to talk about the game and to call your own product boring, thereby compromising potentially the bottom line of the product gets in the way of everything we worked to accomplish for you guys all these years. That is the Oscar Robertson who is talking and knowing who he is and what he stands for. That's where you stand down and you just listen.”

A lot of fans aren't happy with the product that the NBA is putting on display, and having prominent players like Draymond Green publicly bash the game won't help.