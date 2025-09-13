The FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Final is officially set, with Germany and Turkiye meeting on Sunday in Riga for the championship. Both teams have advanced unbeaten, entering the final with identical 8-0 records after securing decisive semifinal victories on Friday.

Turkiye reached the gold medal game for only the second time in history, and the first since 2001, after dismantling Greece 94-68. Ercan Osmani led the way with 28 points, scoring 18 of those in the first half. Cedi Osman added 17 points, while Alperen Sengun contributed 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists. Shane Larkin also contributed 14 points and 5 assists.

Turkiye’s defense proved decisive, forcing 12 Greek turnovers in the first 20 minutes that translated into 17 points. Meanwhile, Turkiye committed only two turnovers in that span, leading to just two Greek points. By halftime, Turkiye held a commanding 49-31 lead, which they never relinquished.

Greece’s Kostas Sloukas scored 15 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to 12 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes. The loss set up a bronze medal game against Finland.

Germany, on the other hand, secured its spot in the final after a 98-86 win over Finland. Dennis Schroder put on a brilliant performance with 26 points and 12 assists, hitting four three-pointers and going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Franz Wagner added 22 points, including back-to-back three-pointers in the second quarter that helped Germany build a 49-30 advantage. Finland made it a six-point game in the third, only for Germany to take control again down the stretch.

Olivier Nkamhoua led Finland with 22 points, while Lauri Markkanen recorded 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

The championship clash will be historic for both sides. Turkiye, seeking its first EuroBasket crown, is guaranteed just its second medal, the first since its silver in 2001 when it hosted the tournament. Germany, already a three-time medalist, will secure a fourth medal regardless of the outcome. Its history includes gold in 1993, silver in 2005, and bronze in 2022.

The two finalists aren’t strangers, having met in a DBB Supercup friendly in August, where Germany narrowly defeated Turkiye 73-71. With both teams unbeaten, Sunday’s winner will become only the second undefeated EuroBasket champion in the past nine tournaments, joining Slovenia’s perfect run in 2017.

The final tips off at 21:00 local time (20:00 CET) in Riga, with Greece and Finland playing for bronze earlier in the day.