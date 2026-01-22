The New Orleans Pelicans currently have the worst record in the NBA, and without their first-round pick, it's hard for them to try to sell before the trade deadline. At the same time, they could get some picks in return for some of the players on their team, the main one being Zion Williamson. Over the past week or so, the Chicago Bulls have been rumored to have interest in him.

Though the Bulls have interest in moving some of their players as well to get a deal done, the Pelicans don't look interested in trading Williamson at the moment, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“League sources have since confirmed to ClutchPoints these conversations and the Bulls' interest in the former first overall pick,” Siegel wrote. “The Bulls are signaling that they will be making significant roster changes before this year's deadline, utilizing the expiring contracts of Nikola Vucevic, Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, and sought-after guard Coby White in trade dialogue. Still, the Pelicans have remained firm on their stance to keep Zion … for now.”

The Bulls also seem to have some interest in Yves Missi as well, according to Siegel, and NBA insider Jake Fischer recently shared that he's generating interest around the league.

“Along with our reporting last week that Indiana has called on Missi — as part of the Pacers' ongoing search for front-line reinforcements — I've been advised that the Chicago Bulls are a team that covets Missi,” Fischer wrote.

As of now, it's hard to tell if the Pelicans are just standing pat on these trades because they don't want to give up their players or if they haven't received the type of deals they're looking for. Time will tell, but as it gets closer to the deadline, it will be interesting to see if teams get more aggressive.