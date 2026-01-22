It's well past the halfway point of the season, yet the last-placed New Orleans Pelicans are playing hardball with Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III. Herb Jones, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen are also reportedly untouchable in any NBA Trade Deadline discussions. However, Joe Dumars has not-so-quietly explored the market for second-year center Yves Missi.

Missi (38 games, seven starts) has seen an uptick in usage lately. The 21-year-old averaged 13.5 minutes per game in December; he is up to 21.7 minutes in January (11 games) and nearly doubling the production. Call it the shop window if you want, interim head coach James Borrego has been direct about the earned opportunities. Missi has taken the biggest steps above the shoulders, proving that smart effort is a legitimate, coachable skill.

“The things I'm seeing, number one, higher energy level. Obviously (Missi) has always had a good motor, but I think he's got a great motor right now,” Borrego stressed. “So just playing harder, that's number one. He is making more plays defensively, meaning chasing down blocks, going after rebounds, having an impact at the rim. There's just more presence to him right now than we saw in that first year.”

Missi credits a simplified mindset for that growth.

“Just be aggressive on defense and offense is the main thing,” Missi stated. “Try and do the stuff I've been working on.”

That increased presence has manifested in tangible ways. Missi's blocked shots have become a regular occurrence, and his ability to read defensive situations has improved dramatically from his early-season struggles.

“(Noticed) the most on defense for sure, just the blocked shots, and reading the game a little more,” Missi mentioned. “Reading the hub defense. Knowing when to jump, knowing when to be the second jumper, and being able to read the defense. Same thing on offense. Knowing everyone's tendencies on offense screen-wise, moving-wise.”

Borrego has also highlighted tangible progress in Missi’s offensive fundamentals.

“(Missi) screening has gotten better, offensively,” noted Borrego. “He has definitely become a better screener. His angles, pressure on the rim, his hands are getting better. That's an area of growth and improvement for him.”

The decision-making process remains a work in progress, but Borrego acknowledged movement in the right direction.

“When the ball is in (Missi's) hands, making a play either at the rim or the second side, that part has slowed down. We are still working on it,” Borrego shrugged. “We are not refined there, but overall it's just making plays at both ends of the floor.”

One area where Borrego wants no hesitation is at the rim, even if it means occasionally crossing the line into goaltending territory.

“We need Yves to go make those plays at the rim, whether it's a goaltend or not,” laughed Borrego. “(Missi) has got to have that presence for us.”

Getting some tips from a well-respected veteran has also keyed some success.

“I think (DeAndre Jordan) has helped (Missi), defensively especially,” Borrego shared. “Chasing down blocks, having presence down there, timing, and then probably the shots that you do go after. You can be undisciplined and go after everything, get nothing and give up the rebound. We're trying to find that balance. Be aggressive, chase down the ones that you feel like you can impact, and then stay home on the others so you can rebound.”

Amid trade rumors and a role that has varied from starter to reserve, Missi maintains a straightforward, even-keeled approach.

“It's different but it's basketball, let's be honest,” Missi shrugged. “You're still getting to play. Play hard. Just give everything you have on the court and (try to) contribute to the win.”

The league is learning about Missi, who in turn is starting to figure out the NBA's frontcourt puzzles.

“The more you play against a guy, the more you know what they are going to do and how they are going to move on the court,” Missi said. “So you can kind of read and know the move they are going to do. It's just the scouting report and being prepared for guys…It helps to just play against them and to know their tendencies. I know the starting points for most of the teams because I know the guys. It's definitely helpful.”

That growing confidence is precisely why the Pelicans are listening rather than rushing to act. Missi’s progress suggests he could be part of the next stable core in New Orleans, but the realities of the deadline demand clarity on asset value. Whether Yves Missi is ultimately moved or retained, the decision to gauge the market reflects a franchise measuring opportunity against development and acknowledging that his rise has not gone unnoticed.