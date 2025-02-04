The New Orleans Pelicans are in a difficult spot ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. At 12-37, the Pelicans are one of the worst teams in the league. Although they have a talented core, injuries have left no room for success this season.

The Pelicans made a win-now move this offseason by trading for Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately, with the injuries to key players like Zion Williamson earlier in the season and Murray now out for the year, New Orleans couldn't evaluate its roster at full strength.

The Pelicans could be major players at the deadline, but it's up to who they're willing to deal. Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones appear to be in their future plans, but former All-Star Brandon Ingram could be on the move.

Ingram is out with an ankle sprain and isn't close to returning. Prior to his injury, Ingram was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He was shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three.

Ingram is in the final year of his deal, and the Pelicans haven't been willing to meet his price on an extension. They could also shop Williamson, as he was suspended for a game earlier this season due to being late for a team flight.

After seeing Luka Doncic be traded for weight concerns, something New Orleans has had for Williamson in the past, it wouldn't be a complete shock if he were moved. That said, here is the Pelicans' dream scenario for the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Pelicans trade Brandon Ingram for assets

While Ingram is injured and on an expiring deal, there could be a team that would trade for him. A team like the Detroit Pistons, who are having a solid year, could be in the mix. The Pistons are having their best season with Cade Cunningham at 25-25.

Adding a star like Ingram to their core long-term could be ideal. For the Pelicans, getting any assets for Ingram before he enters unrestricted free agency is a win. The market for stars is robust, as Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, and De'Aaron Fox have all been moved in the past few days.

While Ingram won't yield nearly the amount of assets, it would still be worthwhile. New Orleans has a plethora of forwards with Murphy III, Jones, and Williamson.

Murphy III is in the midst of a career year. He is averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep. His defense, scoring, and shooting have solidified a big role in the long term.

Jones has also proven himself to be a valuable player despite injuries this season. In the 2023-24 season, Jones averaged 11 points per game along with 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. The 26-year-old earned All-Defensive First Team honors. He was the only non-center to be on the All-Defensive First Team.

Murphy III and Jones are both locked up long-term as well, which means the Pelicans prioritized them over Ingram. Moving Ingram for additional draft capital could give them more flexibility for a move in the offseason.

New Orleans will likely have a top pick in the draft, which means they could add another core piece. The Pelicans are in a tough spot ahead of the deadline, but moving Ingram should be their top priority.