The New Orleans Pelicans are in Australia as a part of their preseason journey, but people in the States seem to be excited about what they've seen so far. In their preseason opener against Melbourne United, Zion Williamson slowly came alive in just 16 minutes, finishing with 15 points, five assists, and two steals. There was even a moment where he caught an alley-oop pass from Saddiq Bey and dunked the ball.

Zion Williamson RISES up for the Dunk 😤 Putting on a show in Australia! (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/qbGWQnSWXn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is what everybody wants to see from Williamson, who came into training camp in great shape, and is looking to turn things around for the Pelicans this season. They'll go as far as he can take them, and he knows that means he has to stay healthy.

For the past few seasons, he's been hurt at some point in the season and had to miss extended time, and some correlate that to him not always being in shape. With new management in the building, it seemed like it was a conversation that was had about him and what he needed to do to help the team succeed this season and beyond.

If Williamson can keep showing flashes like he did in the preseason opener, there could be some things to like about this Pelicans team.

Zion Williamson ready for season with improved look

Article Continues Below

Joe Dumars and Williamson had several conversations during the offseason, and the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations shared what two things he wanted to see from the Pelicans star.

“The main thing that I've talked to Zion about is just responsibility and accountability,” Dumars said via the team's website. “What I've said to him is that with greatness comes responsibility. You don't get to be great and not responsible. And so it's just been a heavy emphasis on that, just being accountable and responsible for what you do. It's not enough just to be talented.”

It looks like Williamson took those two things and transformed himself over the offseason, and it shows with the new look he has. Last season, the Pelicans dealt with injuries to almost the entire team, and that led to them being near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

With everyone back healthy and new additions such as Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and Kevon Looney, it will be interesting to see how they stack up in a loaded conference.