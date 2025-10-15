One thing about New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is that, regardless of his weight, he can always defy gravity. The slimmer version of the former Duke Blue Devils star took to the skies in the third quarter of Tuesday night's NBA preseason showdown against the Houston Rockets, letting everyone know that he is so ready for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.

SHOWTIME FOR ZION WILLIAMSON 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8gaBggMNNU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

But it was more than just his explosiveness and incredible leaping ability that Zion Williamson showed there. Before breaking away for a dunk, Williamson displayed his defensive instincts, perfectly telegraphing Alperen Sengun's pass intended for Kevin Durant and taking the ball to the house uncontested.

A big reason why Williamson continues to have a considerable following despite missing a bunch of games throughout his NBA career is his rare blend of sheer athleticism — and bulk. His weight has always been an issue, with many believing it's why he couldn't stay healthy enough to play an entire season in the league, which he hasn't done yet. But Williamson has seemingly made a serious effort in the offseason to get lighter.

It will be interesting to see how much improvement a lighter body will bring to Williamson's game in the coming season, but just seeing him healthy and moving well on the court is already a great sign for New Orleans, which won just 21 games in the 2024-25 campaign.

Zion Williamson played in only 30 games last season, averaging 22.9 points on a 57.0 field goal percentage, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals.

Against the Rockets, the 25-year-old Williamson scored 13 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field with four assists, four steals and three rebounds in 23 minutes of action, albeit in a 130-128 loss to Durant and the Rockets. Rookie Jeremiah Fears led New Orleans with 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting off the bench. Jabari Smith Jr. paced the Rockets with 26 points, while Amen Thompson and Tari Eason chipped in 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Williamson and the Pelicans will close out their 2025 NBA preseason schedule this Thursday, when they face off against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center in Orlando. New Orleans will kick off their season proper on Oct. 22 on the road versus the Memphis Grizzlies.