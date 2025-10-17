Zion Williamson had a remarkable highlight during the New Orleans Pelicans' preseason matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

Williamson is preparing for his sixth season in the NBA. He looks to have the healthiest campaign of his career after missing 53 games last season due to injuries.

Williamson lost weight throughout the offseason and seems to be more fit while maintaining his strength and athleticism. He showed a lot of that during a play in the last three minutes of the second quarter. He went on the fastbreak following a turnover the Magic, and with an open hoop, he jumped in the air to throw down a marvelous windmill dunk.

Zion Williamson throws down a WINDMILL 🔥

How Zion Williamson, Pelicans played against Magic

It was an impressive highlight for Zion Williamson to show that he is ready to be active for the Pelicans this season. As for the preseason, New Orleans lost 132-125 to the Magic to conclude the slate.

Orlando landed a big punch to start the game, taking a 38-21 lead after the first quarter. New Orleans tried fighting back as they cut the deficit in the next two periods, but it wasn't enough as they couldn't slow down the Magic's offensive momentum.

Perimeter shooting and playmaking made the difference in this matchup. The Magic prevailed by converting 14 3-pointers on a 45.2% clip while creating 33 assists. It wasn't the same for the Pelicans, only making nine triples with 29% accuracy while dishing out 24 assists.

Six players scored in double-digits on New Orleans' behalf, including Williamson. He finished with a stat line of 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, and a steal on 9-of-11 shooting from the field. Jordan Poole led the team in scoring with 21 points and two assists, Trey Murphy III had 18 points and seven rebounds, while Jeremiah Fears put up 16 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Jordan Hawkins scored 15 points, and Hunter Dickinson provided 12 points and five rebounds.

With their preseason complete, the Pelicans will prepare for their regular-season opener, being on the road. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.