The Milwaukee Bucks enter the 2025-25 NBA season at a firm crossroads. On one hand, they have let go of Damian Lillard and made multiple moves to bring the team to a new era as they continue to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks have most prominently added Myles Turner in free agency alongside the likes of Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Thanasis Antetokounmpo. They also re-signed the likes of AJ Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Ryan Rollins, Jericho Sims, and Gary Trent Jr.

This most prominently lends a more balanced, disciplined outlook to the roster with plenty of shooters surrounding the wrecking ball that is the Greek Freak. However, is that enough to keep him in Milwaukee past the upcoming season?

After all, Giannis is now 30 and is determined to be on a team that can compete for championships. That still looks highly unlikely to happen in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Bucks are primed for another early playoff exit

The prediction is two-fold. Not only will the Bucks fail to show the kind of postseason progress that Giannis expects from them, but they will also end up losing their biggest star at the end of the campaign.

Giannis has already given the indication that he will stay for the entire season and a mid-season trade looks highly unlikely. Last season, their 48-34 record was good enough for the fifth seed in the East.

However, the problems were obvious. An inconsistent defense, a half-court offense too dependent on Giannis bullying his way inside, and a roster that simply lacked another elite playmaker once Damian Lillard went down with his devastating Achilles injury.

Since then, the Bucks have pivoted into something resembling a “rebuild on the fly.” The addition of Myles Turner helps, at least aesthetically.

Turner replaces Lopez as a rim protector (2.0 blocks per game last season) and a floor-spacer (39.6% from deep), per Basketball Reference. Cole Anthony, Gary Harris and Gary Trent Jr. bring shooting, while Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis remain the frontcourt glue.

However, even with Turner’s fit, this is a collection of decent pieces, not a championship core.

Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot do it alone

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains otherworldly, with an average of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and a league-leading 243 dunks last season. Doc Rivers’ system should, in theory, help. Expect “Point Giannis” to reappear in earnest, with Kevin Porter Jr. and Cole Anthony sharing secondary duties.

However, Milwaukee’s best hope lies in leaning on defense. They might be inclined to turn games into slow, physical slugfests where Turner protects the rim, Portis eats glass, and Giannis does everything else.

While that can be expected to work in the regular season, postseason success looks unlikely simply because they do not have enough offensive firepower beyond Giannis to win games against the heavyweights of the NBA.

This should eventually lead to the decision of waiving and stretching Dame’s contract being seen as a desperate move. If Milwaukee bows out early again, even after another Herculean season from Giannis, what reason will he have to stay?

The championship window he opened has closed. The core that won with him is gone. The front office’s draft cupboard is empty through 2030. And there will be plenty of teams that will go all in for Giannis when and if he becomes available in a trade.

Considering the above, another early playoff exit looks likely, which in turn makes the possibility of Giannis leaving more of a probability.

Hence, the two-time MVP who delivered Milwaukee’s first championship in half a century can be expected to quietly decide it’s time to chase another one elsewhere.