New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson has received a lot of criticism over the years about his weight. At Pelicans Media Day Tuesday, Williamson took questions while showing a slimmed-down physique.

Zion Williamson looking slim at Pelicans Media Day 👀 (📸: @SethLewisInc) pic.twitter.com/lcppmLaSTF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2025

When asked about his physical health by reporters, Williamson was unafraid to talk about what he has been up to with his health regimen.

“I am feeling really good going into the season. The focus this past summer was to build a relationship with Joe and Troy and just stay locked in on the game. I watched a lot of film. I worked a lot with T-Spoon this summer,” Williamson said, per Pelicans Film Room.

Williamson's teammates were also impressed by how he looked.

“He is slimmer than I have ever seen him during the summer time… He is in a really good place mentally,” Trey Murphy said at Media Day.

"He is slimmer than I have ever seen him in the summer time… He is in a really good place mentally" — Trey Murphy on Zion Williamson

The Pelicans hope for a big season from Williamson. The New Orleans big man averaged 24.6 points per game in 2024-25, but appeared in only 30 games due to injuries.

Pelicans need Zion Williamson to produce

New Orleans has high expectations for Williamson. The big man, who was the no. 1 overall NBA Draft pick in 2019, has averaged more than 20 points per game each season in his career.

The Pelicans haven't had much success though. New Orleans missed the playoffs in 2024-25, and losing Williamson was one of the reasons why. The big man has missed substantial time since he joined the NBA.

“Over Williamson's six seasons, he has missed more games (258) than he has played (214),” Michael C. Wright wrote for ESPN in March.

Williamson was shut down from the 2024-25 campaign on March 31, 2025. Guard CJ McCollum was also shut down that same day. This offseason, Williamson has been teasing that he has lost weight and gotten stronger. New Orleans fans are thirsting to see what Williamson can do, and whether he can stay healthy.

The Pelicans start NBA preseason games on October 14, when they take on the Houston Rockets.