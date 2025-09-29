The New Orleans Pelicans enter the 2025-26 NBA season under the weight of skepticism. Injuries, inconsistent team chemistry, and a new-look roster built by Joe Dumars have left national outlets dismissing their chances of becoming a true contender in the West. Yet, beneath the criticism and the doubts, one player is poised to shock the basketball world with his ascent into stardom: Trey Murphy III.

At 25 years old, Murphy is on the verge of the season that could define his career. After steadily improving since entering the league, he erupted in 2024-25 with averages of 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 45.4% from the field, 36.1% from three, and 88.7% from the free-throw line. Despite those numbers and a clear trajectory pointing upward, Murphy has largely been overlooked in league-wide breakout conversations. But for Pelicans fans, the signs are obvious: this is the year Trey Murphy III will establish himself as not only New Orleans’ offensive centerpiece, but also one of the most dynamic wings in the NBA.

Why Trey Murphy III is ready to become an elite scorer

The biggest reason for Murphy’s imminent breakout lies in opportunity. For the past few years, his offensive role has been tied to Brandon Ingram, who consistently served as the Pelicans’ second scoring option behind Zion Williamson. Ingram’s departure last season has cleared the way for Murphy to fully step into the role of New Orleans’ second star, if not their outright offensive engine when Zion sits.

Trey Murphy III 40 PTS on 15/20 FG pic.twitter.com/bKGMiZuwKd — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) August 9, 2025

Last season, Murphy attempted 8.3 three-pointers per game, connecting on 36.1% of them. If he simply increases his volume by three attempts per game, something well within reason given his expanded role, he could realistically average 1.5 more makes per night. That alone boosts his scoring average to 25.7 points per game, a figure that would have placed him among the NBA’s top 15 scorers in 2024-25. Only thirteen players cracked the 25-point threshold last year, and Murphy is primed to join that exclusive club.

What separates Murphy from other breakout candidates is his efficiency. Unlike volume scorers who rely heavily on free throws or midrange looks, Murphy is built to thrive in today’s NBA. At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan, his shooting form is smooth, consistent, and nearly impossible to contest when he gets into rhythm. His 88.7% free-throw shooting last season only reinforces the idea that his jumper will remain reliable even as his usage climbs.

The media doubt and why Murphy will prove them wrong

So why isn’t Trey Murphy III already in the breakout conversation? The answer lies in perception, not performance.

The Pelicans have been a frustrating team for years, plagued by injuries and inconsistent roster construction. This past offseason didn’t help matters. Dumars was heavily criticized for trading a valuable first-round pick to move up and draft Derik Queen and for acquiring Jordan Poole, a player whose reputation for inefficient, erratic play overshadowed any optimism. With analysts locked in on those questionable decisions, it’s no surprise Murphy’s growth has gone underreported.

Trey Murphy III is NICE pic.twitter.com/ywVnd91XMO — Hoops4Fun (@hoops4_fun) August 23, 2025

But dismissing Murphy because of the Pelicans’ noise is a mistake. His 2024-25 season already positioned him as one of the league’s most underrated scorers. He’s proven he can carry a heavier offensive load, even in lineups that lacked spacing or consistent point guard play. With Zion drawing constant double-teams, Murphy will benefit from cleaner looks than most high-volume scorers.

Ultimately, the media’s dismissal of Murphy speaks more to their skepticism about the Pelicans as a franchise than it does to his talent. But as often happens in the NBA, players who are overlooked in the preseason can force their way into the spotlight once the games begin. If Murphy starts the year averaging 25 points per game while shooting over 38% from deep, national outlets won’t be able to ignore him any longer.

A breakout that could redefine the Pelicans’ future

If Trey Murphy III breaks out as expected, the implications extend beyond his personal accolades. For the Pelicans, having another legitimate star alongside Zion Williamson changes everything. It alleviates pressure on Zion, allows the team to stagger lineups more effectively, and opens up the floor for younger talents like Queen to grow.

It also redefines New Orleans’ ceiling. A team led by Zion and Murphy, supported by Poole, Herb Jones, and a promising bench, suddenly looks far more competitive in the Western Conference playoff picture. If Murphy ascends to All-Star status, the Pelicans go from being dismissed as a fringe team to being viewed as a dangerous opponent capable of upsetting anyone in a seven-game series.

And for Murphy himself, the breakout could cement his status as the Pelicans’ long-term building block. At just 25 years old, his timeline aligns perfectly with Zion’s. Together, they could form one of the league’s most potent inside-outside duos for years to come.

Trey Murphy III has already shown enough to suggest that his 2024-25 season was just the beginning. With Brandon Ingram gone and more offensive responsibility falling on his shoulders, Murphy is primed to elevate his scoring average into the mid-20s while continuing to develop his all-around game.

Though the media may continue to overlook him because of the Pelicans’ chaotic reputation, Murphy has the skill, efficiency, and opportunity to silence critics with his play. By season’s end, don’t be surprised if he not only breaks out but also solidifies himself as one of the NBA’s newest stars and the player who can finally help change the narrative around the New Orleans Pelicans.