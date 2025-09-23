Pressure is being brought to bear on Zion Williamson in the lead-up to the season. The New Orleans Pelicans veteran is expected to be accountable this year to remain in good shape and standing.

At the same time, there is a plethora of doubters as to whether Williamson and the Pelicans can remain healthy. It was obviously discussed during the Pelicans' Media Day. Ultimately, Williamson sent a clear warning to the reporters in the room.

“Whatever you said at that certain time, when the time comes, when we are in a certain position, you just gotta stay over there” Williamson said.

Obviously, he is remaining optimistic about what the future has in store for the Pelicans.

Last year, Williamson finished the season averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. However, the Pelicans remained in the doldrums of the NBA as they finished with a record of 21-61.

In years past, Williamson has been criticized for being out of shape and a lack of desire. Recently, he has undergone a transformation where he has lost a considerable amount of weight. On Tuesday, Williamson embraced his new physique and that alone is providing hope in his ability to rise to the occasion.

It will take years for the Pelicans to be considered a contending team

Currently, the Pelicans are likely to remain a struggling franchise in the short term. Obviously, they are wanting Williamson to carry the team on his shoulders, but he can't do it alone.

In the long term, the Pelicans will need to improve in a few critical areas. Among those include health, depth, shooting, and defense. Certainly, Williamson has had to battle with injuries that has derailed his abilities.

Plus, defensive star Herb Jones was out due to shoulder surgery. Also, New Orleans needs to improve in shooting from the wing positions and need to space the floor. There also needs to be more production built around players such as Williamson.

Then, the defense needs to remain consistency throughout the entirety of a game.