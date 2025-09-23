The New Orleans Pelicans are about a month away from a 2025-26 season that could be a make or break one as it pertains to the Zion Williamson era. Last year's campaign was essentially lost due to injuries, and if things don't turn around in 2025, the front office might have no choice but to pull the plug.

One beacon of hope for the Pelicans heading into this season is the fact that point guard Dejounte Murray is expected to return at some point during the year from the torn Achilles injury he suffered early on in 2024-25.

Recently, at Pelicans media day, Murray spoke on where he is in his recovery process.

“I can run ten down and backs in probably 57 seconds,” said Murray, per the Pelicans on X, formerly Twitter. “It's just from all the work. I think I could beat a lot of guys one on one right now if I'm just being honest with you. That's just the confidence, the work I've been doing. Six days a week, twice a day. The beauty of it is there's no rush… everybody's on board. I'm just having fun.”

A potentially big addition

Last season, the Pelicans watched Dyson Daniels, whom they gave up to the Atlanta Hawks to acquire Murray, blossom into the NBA's Most Improved Player as Murray recovered from his injuries.

However, when healthy, Murray is still a very productive NBA guard, registering back to back 20-plus point per game seasons in Atlanta and also a capable playmaker for his teammates.

While he is not the defender that his former San Antonio Spurs reputation would suggest, Murray is a solid candidate to run a Pelicans offense that lacks a true point guard, even after their trade for Jordan Poole of the Washington Wizards this summer.

Overall, there might not be a team in the NBA with a bigger discrepancy between their potential floor and ceiling than the Pelicans, who have quite a bit of talent but also no reasonable way to have faith in staying healthy.

The Pelicans will kick off their season on October 22 against the Memphis Grizzlies.