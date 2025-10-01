The New Orleans Pelicans are heading into the 2025-26 NBA season with renewed optimism, and much of that confidence stems from the man who remains the centerpiece of their franchise: Zion Williamson. After an offseason where the Pelicans reshaped their roster, added depth in free agency, and had a strong showing in the 2025 NBA Draft, there is a tangible sense of hope in New Orleans. And it all begins with Williamson, who stunned media day with his new look and openly admitted he hasn’t felt this good physically since his college days at Duke.

With Zion’s weight loss, mental reset, and commitment to a new training regimen that includes unconventional workouts like boxing and football field drills, Pelicans fans are daring to believe that this could finally be the year their star forward dominates consistently across a full season. His career averages of 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on nearly 59 percent shooting are elite, but his story has always been about availability rather than talent. If Zion remains on the court, the Pelicans’ ceiling rises dramatically.

With the season just around the corner, here are three bold predictions for Zion Williamson in the 2025-26 campaign.

Zion Williamson will play the most games of his career

For all of Zion’s breathtaking athleticism and ability to bully defenders in the paint, the biggest criticism of his young career has been his inability to stay on the court. Since entering the league in 2019, Williamson has yet to play more than 70 games in a season, and last year, he managed only 30 appearances as injuries once again derailed New Orleans’ hopes.

This offseason, however, feels different. Williamson admitted that his summer training plan was unlike anything he had done before. He committed to discipline, embraced different types of conditioning, and came into training camp noticeably leaner. His teammates noticed, too: Trey Murphy praised Zion’s work ethic and mental approach, emphasizing that he seemed in a better headspace than in years past.

The Pelicans’ front office, despite persistent trade rumors and new leadership under Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver, decided to double down on Zion. They refused to move him despite outside interest, a clear sign that they still believe he can be their franchise cornerstone. With his lighter frame, new fitness routine, and determination to prove critics wrong, it’s bold but reasonable to predict that Zion will play the most games of his career this season. If he cracks 75 appearances, it would not only silence doubts about his durability but also immediately elevate the Pelicans into serious playoff contention in the Western Conference.

Zion Williamson will average a career-high in assists

Zion is widely recognized as one of the most physically dominant scorers in basketball, but his playmaking has quietly become one of the most intriguing aspects of his game. Over his career, he has averaged 4.3 assists per game, a number that steadily climbed as his vision and passing improved. Last season, even in limited action, he posted 5.3 assists per night, evidence of his growing comfort as a facilitator within the Pelicans’ offense.

With New Orleans adding depth and shooting around him in the offseason, Zion’s ability to distribute could become even more pronounced. The Pelicans’ 2025 draft class gave them additional floor spacers, while their free agency moves brought in veterans who complement Williamson’s downhill style. When Zion draws double teams in the paint, his knack for firing quick passes to open shooters or cutting teammates could lead to a career-best playmaking campaign.

Under new leadership in the front office, there’s also a commitment to reshaping the team’s offensive flow, making it less stagnant and less dependent on isolation basketball. That shift should empower Williamson to function as a point-forward more often, much like LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. A bold but believable prediction: Zion averages close to 6 assists per game, surpassing his previous best. That would put him in elite company as not just a dominant scorer but also one of the league’s most versatile offensive engines.

Zion Williamson will lead the Pelicans back to the Playoffs

Injuries gutted the roster, chemistry issues persisted, and the Western Conference’s depth left New Orleans in the dust. But this year, optimism is rooted not just in Zion’s health but also in the roster that surrounds him.

Bringing in key offseason reinforcements and adding promising rookies has given the Pelicans a balanced mix of young talent and seasoned veterans. Players like Trey Murphy and Herb Jones continue to develop into two-way contributors. Add in a healthy Kevon Looney for interior defense and rebounding, and suddenly, New Orleans has the kind of foundation that looks ready to compete again.

But the real difference-maker is Williamson. When he’s at his best, he is unstoppable, a force capable of dragging defenses into the paint and collapsing entire schemes. If he remains healthy and continues to blend scoring with playmaking, there’s little doubt he can propel the Pelicans back into the playoff picture. And in a Western Conference where established powers like the Warriors and Lakers are aging, there’s a real opportunity for New Orleans to climb the standings.

A playoff berth would also validate the organization’s decision to keep Zion despite outside pressure to move him. It would show that when committed and healthy, he is still the franchise centerpiece capable of leading the Pelicans to meaningful basketball in the spring. For a fan base desperate for hope, Williamson guiding New Orleans back to the postseason would be the most satisfying bold prediction of all.

Will this be Williamson's year?

Zion Williamson’s story has always been about potential, tantalizing glimpses of dominance overshadowed by stretches of absence. But entering the 2025-26 season, there’s a new sense of belief around the former No. 1 overall pick. His weight loss, improved conditioning, and newfound confidence are signs that this could finally be the year he delivers on his full promise.

The bold predictions are ambitious: playing the most games of his career, averaging a career-high in assists, and leading the Pelicans back to the playoffs, but each one feels attainable given the changes he’s made. For New Orleans, the hope is simple: if Zion Williamson can stay on the court, the future will look brighter than it has in years. And for Zion himself, the 2025-26 campaign may well be the season that redefines his legacy as more than just a “what if” story in NBA history.