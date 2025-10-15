New Orleans Pelicans veteran Kevon Looney suffered a left knee injury in the Pelicans' 130-128 preseason loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. The Pelicans signed Looney to a two-year deal during the offseason. The three-time champion spent his entire eight-year career with the Golden State Warriors before joining New Orleans ahead of his ninth season.

The Pelicans announced Kevon Looney's injury on their X, formerly Twitter.

“Pelicans announce that Kevon Looney has been diagnosed with a proximal tibiofibular ligament sprain in his left knee. The injury occurred during the Pelicans’ preseason game against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Oct. 5. Looney will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, and further updates will be provided as appropriate,” the Pelicans announced.

Looney finished with four points, two rebounds, and one steal in 10 minutes before leaving the preseason game against South East Melburne Phoenix.

Jordan Poole reacts to his reunion with Kevon Looney with Pelicans

Former Warriors guard Jordan Poole discussed reuniting with Kevon Looney, who won his third championship alongside Poole in 2022. Now, as a Pelican teammate, Jordan says he's excited to rebuild his chemistry as he also acclimates to his new surroundings, coming from playing for the lowly Wizards for the past two seasons.

Poole is excited to play for the same team as Looney, he said, per Pelicans' X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm super excited, man. I haven't had a good screen in two years,” Poole said. “Playing with somebody who’s won a championship, obviously, you go through a long season and you just build the relationship in terms of just basketball and chemistry.”

Poole averaged career bests in points (20.5), assists (4.5), field-goal percentage (43.2%), and three-point shooting percentage (37.8%) last season. He's entering his sixth NBA season. Looney, 29, is entering his ninth. The Pelicans will face the Magic in their preseason finale on Thursday.