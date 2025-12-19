The New Orleans Pelicans are finally finding their rhythm, capping off a pivotal stretch with a three-game winning streak that has injected new life into the team. Victories over the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, and Houston Rockets mark the franchise's first such run this season, arriving precisely at the one-month anniversary of interim head coach James Borrego's elevation to the role. As Derik Queen and Zion Williamson navigate a tough transitional period, Borrego's early tenure is earning high marks for fostering unity and resilience, even if the overall record still leaves room for improvement.

Borrego, who stepped in as interim coach on November 15, has emphasized process over immediate results. The Pelicans' recent successes, highlighted by strong defensive efforts and balanced scoring, reflect a squad that's buying into his vision.

“I think the biggest thing is just their buy-in,” Borrego shared, “their trust in one another with how hard they are playing. Their competitive spirit and commitment to getting better every day, sticking to the process. I think they are building good habits. I think it's more about that.”

Against the Trail Blazers, the team showcased improved ball movement and perimeter defense in a 24-point blowout. The Bulls brought out the best in Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Jeremiah Fears. At the same time, the Rockets game demonstrated the Pelicans' ability to close out tight contests without Williamson.

Pelicans playing with fire

Yet, Borrego remains grounded, acknowledging that the journey is far from complete.

“I'd love for the results to be better. Obviously, we put together a few good wins, but for me right now, it's about the process of building good habits and building an identity. They've bought into that. I've seen that reflected in games, in practice, and they are just a joy to be around. I mean, there is a joy about them right now. They bring energy to me when I walk into the gym, and hopefully, I do the same for them. There is an infectious spirit right now.”

That infectious spirit represents perhaps the most notable transformation under Borrego's watch. The Pelicans had appeared disconnected and uninspired during stretches earlier this season, but the coaching change has injected fresh life into the locker room. Players are competing with renewed vigor on both ends of the floor, and the defensive intensity has shown marked improvement.

The current three-game winning streak may not erase the struggles that preceded it, but it does provide evidence that Borrego's philosophy is taking root. The Pelicans are playing with more discipline, moving the ball with greater purpose, and most importantly, playing with a collective belief that had been missing.

As the Pelicans look ahead, the one-month report card under Borrego is largely positive. The locker room gets an A for effort and culture-building, with room to improve on consistently executing winning plays. The winning streak serves as proof of concept. Maintaining momentum will be key in rejoining the Western Conference's NBA Play-In Tournament conversation.