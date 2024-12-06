The New Orleans Pelicans snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 126-124 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The team was boosted by the return of Brandon Ingram, who had been sidelined for the previous five games due to calf soreness, and Herb Jones, who returned after missing 18 games with a shoulder sprain.

Brandon Ingram giving Herb Jones his flowers

Brandon Ingram referred to Herb Jones as “our heart and soul.” Jones marked his return with 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. His defense was key, particularly in guarding Suns guard Devin Booker, and he capped off his performance by blocking Booker's shot on the game's final possession.

“Communicating on the defensive end and offensive end, having his IQ… that's just Herb,” continued Ingram.

Trey Murphy III scored 19 points, Dejounte Murray contributed 17, and Brandon Boston Jr. chipped in with 11 for the Pelicans.

Booker scored 28 points, while Bradley Beal contributed 24 for the Suns. Royce O'Neale finished with 19 points, Grayson Allen added 13 points and 10 assists, and Tyus Jones chipped in with 13 points.

Murray hit a 3-pointer and completed a three-point play as New Orleans opened the third quarter with eight unanswered points, cutting the Suns' lead to 65-62. Phoenix managed to maintain a six-point lead on three separate occasions before Ingram took control.

The Pelicans holding off the Suns every step of the way

Ingram knocked down four 3-pointers, including three in just 36 seconds, and totaled 15 points during a 22-10 surge that put the Pelicans ahead 99-93 by the end of the third quarter.

Beal's 3-pointer tied the game at 101, but McCollum responded with a field goal and a 3-pointer to give New Orleans a 109-101 advantage. O'Neale added five points, helping the Suns close the gap to 111-110, but McCollum completed a three-point play and Murray hit a basket, extending the Pelicans' lead to six.

Booker scored four quick points, giving Phoenix a one-point lead, but McCollum responded with two free throws, and Jones hit a 3-pointer to put New Orleans ahead by four with 1:49 remaining. Booker made four free throws to tie the game, but McCollum drove for a score and then assisted Murphy on a dunk, giving the Pelicans a 125-121 lead with 14 seconds left.

Allen hit a 3-pointer, and McCollum converted one of two free throws, leaving the Pelicans with a two-point lead. With time winding down, Herbert Jones blocked Booker’s 3-point attempt as the clock ran out, securing the win for New Orleans.

The Pelicans improved to 5-18 with the victory, but they still face a significant challenge in competing for a Play-In Tournament spot as the season progresses. Thursday's win is a small step toward building momentum, but the team will need to string together several wins to stay in contention.

New Orleans will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at the Smoothie King Center.