On Thursday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Phoenix Suns after recently completing a road trip. Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable for the contest, dealing with right plantaris tendonitis. He joins a slew of other Pelicans on the injury report. Here's everything we know about Ingram's status for the contest.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Brandon Ingram injury status vs Suns

Given that he is questionable for the matchup, there's still some doubt as to whether or not Ingram will be able to give it a go vs the Suns.

Ingram has been out of the lineup since November 22, a narrow home loss to the Golden State Warriors, and he joins an alarmingly growing number of other Pelicans on the injury report. Jose Alverado (left hamstring strain), Jordan Hawkins (lumbar spine; annular fissure), and Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain) have already been ruled out for the contest vs the Suns, while Herbert Jones (right shoulder sprain) is questionable.

The Pelicans also just recently got Dejounte Murray back into the lineup after he suffered a fractured hand on the opening night of the season. Murray hasn't exactly been lighting the world on fire in the two games he's played since returning, shooting 2-15 for seven points in his return game vs the Atlanta Hawks, his former team, on Monday night.

Overall, the Pelicans sit at 4-18 and have been hit by the injury bug like perhaps no team has before this early into a season. While they're not out of the race yet, they've dug themselves quite a hole, especially considering how elite the Western Conference has been this year.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will be without Kevin Durant for the matchup as he misses time due to a recent ankle injury.

The Suns and Pelicans are slated to tip off at 8:00 PM ET from New Orleans.