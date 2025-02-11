The New Orleans Pelicans made some important moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline as they now have both Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk on the roster. The Pelicans are currently in last place in the Western Conference, and they are trying to build for the future. That is exactly why they wanted to bring in guys like Brown and Olynyk. Head coach David Griffin is planning to have them around for a while.

Adding Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to the roster gives the Pelicans some more experience. That is what David Griffin wanted to get, and he is excited about what these two guys bring to the team.

“We need more veteran presence,” Griffin said, according to a post from Michael Scotto. “We needed more basketball IQ. We needed more floor spacing around Zion [Williamson]. And what we really needed was championship caliber human beings and championship caliber winners. And in Bruce Brown, we get a true champion. We get somebody who's been a critical part of being a glue guy on a championship team. In Kelly Olynyk, we get somebody who's a floor spacing big with incredibly high basketball IQ as Bruce has as well.”

Griffin and the Pelicans didn't add these guys to the team just to get rid of them at the end of the season. Griffin isn't planning on this being a short-term thing.

“I think that's going to make everyone's job a little easier, because you're going to put guys in roles that they are more capable of playing, and their basketball IQ will help everybody play off one another a little bit more. We're really excited about both of these players from the standpoint of what they offer us moving forward, this is not viewed as a short-term situation with either player in our minds, and we hope as the season unfolds, they grow to feel the same about us.”

The Pelicans have a lot of building to do, and we know that everything isn't going to get solved overnight. However, it sounds like David Griffin has a plan regarding how he wants to fix things, and he is getting stuff done.