The New Orleans Pelicans have stayed busy at the trade deadline. They first moved Daniel Theis to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who was let go by the team one day later. The Pelicans' second move was trading Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Bruce brown, Kelly Olynk, and draft compensation.

The Pelicans' decision to move on from Ingram was imminent, as his production has been limited due to a lingering injury this season. Ingram has only played in 18 games so far this season, averaging 33.1 minutes, 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37% from 3-point range. How quickly Ingram manages to get back on the floor with the Raptors remains to be seen.

With Ingram out of New Orleans and the Pelicans adding depth pieces as well as draft capital, how did Ingram's former squad fare in the exchange?

Pelicans' report card for Brandon Ingram trade

Coming to New Orleans as part of the return the Pelicans received for Anthony Davis, Ingram has made an impact throughout his six seasons as a member of the team. He has averaged more than 20 points per game in each season he has played in New Orleans.

The Pelicans had good years with Ingram at the helm of the team, but with his time in New Orleans complete, the time has come to analyze the quality of the move for the team.

Taking a look at the return the Pelicans got for Ingram, both from added players and gained draft capital perspective, what grades did they end up with in each category?

Added Players: B-

Additional help is never a bad thing, particularly for a team struggling as the Pelicans have been this season. Brown and Olynk each address positions of need. Brown is the ideal size to be a stretch two or three. Olynk provides depth for the team down low.

Brown, a 28-year-old, has been a role player throughout his eight years in the league. Injury has sidelined him for the majority of this season, as he has only appeared in 18 games so far. In those contests, Brown is averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 43.5% from the field.

Olynk, a 33-year-old, 6-foot-11 power forward, has also been a role player for the majority of his career. Throughout his 14 years in the NBA, Olynk has only started 265 of the 780 games he has played in. Like Brown, Olynk has also been held off the court due to injuries this season, only playing in 24 games. In those games, he has averaged 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and has been shooting 50% from the field.

The return could have been worse, but the Pelicans likely wish they could have gotten more for Ingram's services.

Draft capital: A

The Pelicans received one first-round pick and one second-round pick from the Raptors in exchange for Ingram.

Although it would have been ideal, landing two first-round picks would have been a lot to ask for. The Pelicans will have additional opportunities to add decent pieces to the team in the future as a result of these picks.

Overall Grade: B+

It could have been better for the Pelicans, but shelling Ingram's contract gives them the money to spend elsewhere, something they will he hoping to do this off-season. Despite the rough 2024-25 campaign they had had to endure, the Pelicans could set themselves up for a bright future if they play their cards right.