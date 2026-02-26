Mike Macdonald made a stunning admission about his review of the Seattle Seahawks' victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

Macdonald achieved an incredible feat two seasons into his head coaching career in the NFL. With just two years of manning the position with the Seahawks, he helped them reach the mountaintop in the 2025-26 campaign as champions.

Macdonald was present at the NFL's Scouting Combine as he addressed the media on Wednesday, per reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar. It was there where he revealed that he hasn't looked back on the Super Bowl tape, having other plans in mind throughout the next couple of weeks.

“Mike Macdonald says he still hasn’t watched the Super Bowl tape. He’s not sure when he will. Says he has a trip to Hawaii planned for next week and definitely ain’t watching it out there,” Dugar wrote.

What's next for Mike Macdonald, Seahawks

Mike Macdonald can take all the time he needs to recover in the offseason before looking back on the Super Bowl tape. What matters is that his Seahawks squad won, forever cementing themselves in NFL history as champions.

Seattle shined as one of the best defenses in the NFL, frustrating opposing offenses throughout the entire league. On top of that, they enjoyed a solid season from quarterback Sam Darnold, who formed an incredible connection with receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The latter dominated throughout 2025, winning the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year with his breakout campaign.

They simply took care of business in the playoffs after securing the first seed. Seattle took down the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC bracket to get to Super Bowl 60. They got the job done after beating the Patriots by a 29-13 score, earning their second title in franchise history.

The Seahawks will look forward to defending their throne in the 2026 campaign. Despite losing offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders, they will look to attempt a repeat in Super Bowl titles, some that Seattle tried in 2013 and 2014. It's an effort they hope will be successful this time around.