The Sacramento Kings entered Wednesday fresh off ending their long 16-game NBA losing streak. Now they've watched Keegan Murray exit the Houston Rockets game with a potential leg ailment.

Murray sustained the NBA Injury with nearly 3:25 left to play in the first quarter at the Toyota Center.

Keegan Murray headed to the Kings' locker room after seeming to land awkwardly on this play. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/KQi9RSYPNe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 26, 2026

Murray is averaging 14.5 points per game for Doug Christie and Sacramento. But now he's officially ruled out with what's called a left ankle injury.

UPDATE: Keegan Murray (left ankle) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game against the Rockets, the Kings announced. https://t.co/9qeVZ3CuYW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 26, 2026

He settled for just three points in a span of nine minutes. Murray grabbed one rebound and blocked one shot on the defensive side.

Kings trending toward landing top pick of NBA Draft

Murray has risen as one of the better performers for what's become a lost season in Sacramento. Regardless, the Kings are trending toward another mark: Landing the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Erik Slater of ClutchPoints revealed where the Kings stand in the race for the top pick.

Nets lose. Pelicans win. Brooklyn gains more separation in third place in the lottery standings. pic.twitter.com/Ny0H3aSZ3L — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 25, 2026

Sacramento remains in front of the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets in the current projections. However, ending with the league's worst record doesn't guarantee the top pick in this scenario.

The Dallas Mavericks benefitted from the lottery system last season — earning the top pick even after finishing 39-43. Cooper Flagg arrived one month later.

Many analysts already envision AJ Dybantsa teaming with Murray and company next season. The BYU freshman sensation continues to hear his name attached to top pick chatter.

Yet Kansas standout freshman Darryn Peterson is one more possible top pick to Sacramento. The Kings stand at 13-46 overall and are losing 51-32.