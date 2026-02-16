During NBA All-Star Weekend, one of the participants in the Rising Stars Game was New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Derik Queen. Queen has been enjoying a strong season with the Pelicans as one of the top rookies in the NBA. In fact, Pelicans’ teammate Trey Murphy III can’t help but continue raving about him, as per Spencer Davies of R.org.

“He’s really f**king good,” Murphy said. “Sorry to curse, but he’s really f**king good. As much as I talk s**t about him, I try to uplift him as well because what he’s doing is really special. It’s really dope.”

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Pelicans almost didn’t end up getting up the opportunity to draft Derik Queen. Queen was part of a draft-day trade involving the Atlanta Hawks in which the Pelicans acquired a second lottery pick which they used to select the Maryland big man.

Article Continues Below

The trade came at a heavy price too. It cost the Pelicans their own first round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, a draft that is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory. The Pelicans are on pace to get a top-five pick in the upcoming draft. That pick will be conveyed to the Hawks, giving Atlanta the chance to grab a potential franchise-altering talent in a deep draft pool.

But if Queen continues his present trajectory, then maybe the gamble was worth it for the Pelicans. He’s appeared in 55 games, including 43 starts, at just about 26 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 27.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While the Pelicans have had quite a few disappointing seasons as of late, they appear to have two solid building blocks in Queen and fellow rookie Jeremiah Fears. Fears was also selected to participate in the Rising Stars competition.