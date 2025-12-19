The New Orleans Pelicans are focused less on the standings and more on a set of standards going into the holidays. Zion Williamson and Derik Queen are starting to click, leading to a three-game winning streak in the process. However, while the climb from the Western Conference cellar to the Play-In tournament is steep, James Borrego’s process-focused approach is revealing the early signs of a team being rebuilt from the ground up.

For Borrego, the emphasis to a young, injury-riddled locker room remains on controllables. As the Pelicans work through the 2025’s final stretch, those principles have become non-negotiable.

“Our habits, our standards, how hard we play, how we compete together,” Borrego began. “Defensive focus, we are trying to move that needle there with intensity on that end of the floor. I think we are moving the needle there some. Then it's an overall mentality of just our offensive identity with our ball movement, pace.”

Defense has been the clearest priority for the last-placed Pelicans. Borrego has repeatedly pointed to intensity and consistency as the baseline for progress, stressing that defensive execution must become reliable rather than situational. An ability to stay connected, sprint back in transition, and finish possessions has been a focal point as they look to establish a foundation that travels into high-stakes games.

Offensively, Borrego wants New Orleans to play with pace and purpose. Ball movement and early decision-making are central to the identity he envisions, allowing the Pelicans to generate quality looks while keeping all five players engaged. Roster health has added another layer to the push. With more bodies available, it is clear that minutes will be earned through production and competitiveness, not reputation. Williamson (21 minutes) sat out the fourth quarter of that win over the Rockets after all.

“No matter what, whoever steps on the floor, it's their job to produce. And now we have healthy bodies. What separates lineups is going to be how hard you play, how you compete, how you perform when you have your shot.”

In this final stretch, rotations will be fluid, and minutes will be earned through the very effort and focus Borrego is demanding. The players who most effectively help “move the needle” on defense and within the offensive flow will find themselves on the court when it matters most.

Ultimately, the Pelicans’ Play-In and playoff hopes are tethered to this simple yet challenging concept. Can they collectively move the needle from inconsistent to reliable, from promising to formidable? Borrego has defined the dials that need adjusting. The team's success now depends on turning those adjustments into wins.