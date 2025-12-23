The New Orleans Pelicans are finally showing authentic signs of life despite their difficult 8–22 record. Zion Williamson and his teammates extended their current winning streak to five games on Monday night. The team looks rejuvenated after a notably slow start to the regular season. A significant factor in this recent turnaround has been the rapid development of Derik Queen.

Williamson led the way with 24 points in just 25 minutes of action. However, the most compelling storyline was the developing chemistry in the front-court. Queen recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. The rookie showcased the elite passing ability that made him a top prospect. His unselfish style of play is unlocking new offensive options for the team. This recent surge from the rookie is a welcome change for Pelicans fans.

Following the Pelicans Monday night win, the NBA took to its X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing Williamson speak about how his new teammate is quite the talent.

“He gets better every game… he's a special talent, and I'm glad he's with us.”

Williamson praised the rookie’s unique skill set during his postgame interview.

The connection highlights a potential turning point for the franchise. The Pelicans have struggled mightily this season, but this duo offers a genuine glimmer of hope. Queen provides the spacing and playmaking that perfectly complement Williamson’s slashing style. Together, the pairing is creating matchup problems for opposing defenses in the paint.

The Pelicans will look to carry that momentum into the holiday stretch. Queen continues to strengthen his Rookie of the Year case despite the team’s record, with his 19 points and 11 rebounds underscoring his readiness for NBA physicality. Williamson’s public support reflects belief in the roster’s long-term direction in New Orleans.