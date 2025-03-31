If there's any silver lining in the New Orleans Pelicans season, Elfrid Payton is still a certified NBA player. After Payton reunited with the Pelicans earlier in the season, they signed him to another 10-day contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Although the team fights for a chance at the lottery, there is still some pride. Not to mention, the team has had a rollercoaster of a season.

First and foremost, the Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline. It signaled that the team was ready for a rebuild.

Simultaneously, Zion Williamson has been relatively healthy and impressive. That's been a big question mark throughout the season. However, it's not only been Williamson. New Orleans has dealt with a barrage of injuries.

Most notably, the Pelicans had a game where eight players were ruled out. Unfortunately, that's been a recurring theme of the season. It's something head coach Willie Green can't control.

Regardless of that, he can have a role in who the team signs. Luckily, Payton has been a nice boost for them. He's been running the offense effectively, even with the season going sideways.

Elfrid Payton is again with the Pelicans

The 21-54 record on the season appealing, to say the least. When looking at all that has happened though, there's not one thing to point the blame to.

Still, it's embarrassing when considering the projections for the team. Luckily for Payton, he's using this as a proving ground once again.

The former 2014 first-round pick has bounced from team to team in the past few seasons. He had a nice stint with the Pelicans in the 2018-19 season.

He averaged 10.6 points and 7.6 assists. Payton is known for being an elite facilitator, and that's showing during another stint with the team.

For instance, he had 14 assists against the Golden State Warriors. He was dicing them apart in the pick-and-roll, as well as simply getting his guys open.

It's no surprise that he is showing his effectiveness. After all, Payton had the highest assist total of any player at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. He had 21 assists, which made the internet completely buzzed.

With New Orleans's season wrapped up, there's nothing else left to prove. At the same time, this might be another opportunity for the point guard to solidify his status as a backup.

Payton has shown what he can do as both a starter and a backup. The offense isn't all the way there, but his consistency as a passer and playmaker cannot go unnoticed.